Himachal sees eight-fold rise in income in 8 years, Solan contributes highest at 24.67%

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed around eight-fold rise in income, from Rs 14,112 crore in 1999-2000 to Rs 1,09,440 crore in 2017-18 at constant prices and to Rs 1,35,914 crore in 2017-18 at current prices. Solan, with its highest per capita income of Rs 3,94,102, has topped the list of the state’s 12 districts in contribution to the Gross State Domestic product (GSDP). The district’s contribution to overall income growth of the state is 24.67 per cent.

This has been revealed by District Domestic Product (income) report of Himachal Pradesh, brought out by the department of economic and statistics. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur released the report here Friday. Pradeep Chauhan, Adviser, economic and statistics, said the per capita income of the state at current prices increased from Rs 20,806 in 1999-2000 to Rs 1,58,462 in 2017-18.

The contribution of four districts — Solan, Kangra, Shimla and Mandi – to the GSDP is more than 62 per cent. Solan district, because of its strong industrial base, has the highest domestic product contribution, followed by Kangra at 13.76 per cent, Shimla 13.74 per cent and Mandi 10.15 per cent. The four districts together have only 30 per cent of the total area of the state.

Kinnaur, a tribal district, has Rs 2,17,993 per capita income, followed by Lahaul-Spiti having Rs 1,19,231 per capita income. Kangra, though ranks second in the contribution to the district domestic product, has the lowest per capita income of Rs 86,637. “This is because the per capita income is the proportion of net district product to the population,” said Chauhan.

