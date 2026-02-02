Himachal sailor detained in US returns home days before brother’s wedding

Sailor Rikshit Chauhan (in red Himachali cap) at his home in Palampur, Kangra with local BJP leader Trilok Kapoor (second from right) after his return from the US on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Himachal Pradesh native Rikshit Chauhan, who was among the three Indians detained by the US authorities after they seized an oil tanker operating under the Russian flag last month, has returned to his residence at Palampur in Kangra district after being released.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rikshit’s father Ranjit Singh Chauhan said he reached home early on Sunday. “He is absolutely fine. I would like to thank all those who made all possible efforts to make his return possible. We are delighted to see Rikshit back. His elder brother’s marriage is to take place on February 19.”

He added that Rikshit was very tired after the ordeal. “We advised him to take complete rest. He told us that he was treated very gently along with the others after their ship was detained,” Ranjit said.