Himachal sailor detained in US returns home days before brother’s wedding

The tanker, Marinera, was reportedly carrying crude oil and was on its way to Russia when it was intercepted in the North Atlantic last month. Kangra resident Rikshit Chauhan and two other Indians were subsequently detained.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaFeb 2, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Indian sailor rikshit chauhan Himachal KangraSailor Rikshit Chauhan (in red Himachali cap) at his home in Palampur, Kangra with local BJP leader Trilok Kapoor (second from right) after his return from the US on Sunday. (Express Photo)
Himachal Pradesh native Rikshit Chauhan, who was among the three Indians detained by the US authorities after they seized an oil tanker operating under the Russian flag last month, has returned to his residence at Palampur in Kangra district after being released.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rikshit’s father Ranjit Singh Chauhan said he reached home early on Sunday. “He is absolutely fine. I would like to thank all those who made all possible efforts to make his return possible. We are delighted to see Rikshit back. His elder brother’s marriage is to take place on February 19.”

He added that Rikshit was very tired after the ordeal. “We advised him to take complete rest. He told us that he was treated very gently along with the others after their ship was detained,” Ranjit said.

Meanwhile, details are yet to emerge regarding the other two sailors who were detained along with Rikshit. The tanker, Marinera — earlier known as Bella 1 — had been chartered by a private trader and was reportedly carrying crude oil linked to Venezuela. It was on its way to Russia when it was intercepted by the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic, reportedly for sanctions-related violations.

There was no communication between Rikshit and his family members after his ship was seized in the first week of January. From January 26, however, he began to contact them and on January 29, he informed them of his return.

The family said Rikshit had joined the Merchant Navy in August last year and this was his first assignment at sea. His elder brother is a bank manager posted in Palampur, while his mother Reeta Devi is a homemaker.

His father Ranjit, who is a clerk with the Revenue Department in Palampur, had said that the family had been living in constant anxiety after the ship was seized, with no official communication from any government authority. Following the incident, Palampur MLA Ashish Butail contacted the family and assured them of all possible assistance. Later, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur visited the family.

