Chester Hills Project | Sec 118 violation, benami deals: RERA wrote thrice to Solan DC, yet to get response

The Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has issued at least three communications to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, seeking response to the allegations of violation state’s land laws in the Chester Hills housing project, but is yet to receive any response.

According to official records, the communications were issued on January 13, 2026, February 17, 2026, and March 16, 2026. These communications include two reminders. These were sent in response to complaints alleging benami transactions and violations of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act in Phase-II and Phase-IV of the gated housing project being developed by NG Estate, a private developer.

The letters were issued from the office of the RERA chairman, RD Dhiman, a source said, adding that the had sought detailed information from the district administration regarding any inquiry, action, or proceedings initiated against the promoter or allottees, as well as any instances of alleged benami transactions or irregularities in land ownership or transfer linked to the project.

The Solan district administration is yet to furnish the requisite information. Officials said the matter is currently under adjudication before RERA, and the details are essential for establishing the factual position on record.

The RERA had received complaints that land in the Chester Hills project was purchased and used in violation of provisions restricting transfer to non-agriculturists under Section 118. These complaints reportedly flagged possible benami transactions too.

When contacted, RERA chairman RD Dhiman declined to comment, saying that “the matter is in the knowledge of senior officials and under consideration.”

Repeated calls to Solan DC for comments went unanswered.

Notably, the controversy had drawn administrative attention, with Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta reportedly accusing RD Dhiman, a former chief secretary, and his predecessor, Prabodh Saxena, of defaming him in connection with the Chester Hills issue.

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Gupta had termed a report of SDM (Solan), Poonam Bansal, who found the benami transactions and violations of Section 118 in Chester Hills projects, ‘prima facie violative of settled law’ and had won December 6, 2025 written to Solan DC that “any action on the report will hurt the interests of agriculturists”.

However, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Kamlesh Kumar Pant, following the directions of State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, had withdrawn Gupta’s letter on March 28 and directed Solan DC to institute a case of violation under Section 118 of HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972 in the matter and ‘pass appropriate orders as per law after hearing the concerned parties’.