Chester Hills Project | Sec 118 violation, benami deals: RERA wrote thrice to Solan DC, yet to get response

Himachal Pradesh RERA is facing a wall of silence from the Solan district administration regarding alleged land law violations and benami transactions in the Chester Hills project.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaApr 9, 2026 05:48 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh RERA Chester Hills projectHimachal Pradesh RERA has issued multiple reminders to the Solan district administration seeking a response on alleged land law violations in the Chester Hills housing project (Source: File Photo)
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The Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has issued at least three communications to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, seeking response to the allegations of violation state’s land laws in the Chester Hills housing project, but is yet to receive any response.

According to official records, the communications were issued on January 13, 2026, February 17, 2026, and March 16, 2026. These communications include two reminders. These were sent in response to complaints alleging benami transactions and violations of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act in Phase-II and Phase-IV of the gated housing project being developed by NG Estate, a private developer.

The letters were issued from the office of the RERA chairman, RD Dhiman, a source said, adding that the had sought detailed information from the district administration regarding any inquiry, action, or proceedings initiated against the promoter or allottees, as well as any instances of alleged benami transactions or irregularities in land ownership or transfer linked to the project.

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The Solan district administration is yet to furnish the requisite information. Officials said the matter is currently under adjudication before RERA, and the details are essential for establishing the factual position on record.

The RERA had received complaints that land in the Chester Hills project was purchased and used in violation of provisions restricting transfer to non-agriculturists under Section 118. These complaints reportedly flagged possible benami transactions too.

When contacted, RERA chairman RD Dhiman declined to comment, saying that “the matter is in the knowledge of senior officials and under consideration.”

Repeated calls to Solan DC for comments went unanswered.

Notably, the controversy had drawn administrative attention, with Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta reportedly accusing RD Dhiman, a former chief secretary, and his predecessor, Prabodh Saxena, of defaming him in connection with the Chester Hills issue.

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Gupta had termed a report of SDM (Solan), Poonam Bansal, who found the benami transactions and violations of Section 118 in Chester Hills projects, ‘prima facie violative of settled law’ and had won December 6, 2025 written to Solan DC that “any action on the report will hurt the interests of agriculturists”.

However, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Kamlesh Kumar Pant, following the directions of State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, had withdrawn Gupta’s letter on March 28 and directed Solan DC to institute a case of violation under Section 118 of HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972 in the matter and ‘pass appropriate orders as per law after hearing the concerned parties’.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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