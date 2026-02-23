Weight of a govt job: What lies behind viral video of a Himachal recruitment test

State has put on hold recruitment for Pashu Mitras, requiring a 100-metre dash carrying a 25-kg sack, after video of an applicant falling went viral. The job earns Rs 5,000 a month for 4 hours of work a day

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 08:59 PM IST
recruitment examThe photos of the woman falling which went viral. (Express photo enhanced by Gemini AI)
The 20-year-old from Dharampur in Mandi district weighs around 49 kg. On February 9, she was right behind the applicant who fell during the recruitment for a ‘Pashu Mitra’ in Himachal Pradesh, requiring her to run 100 metres carrying a 25-kg sack, and then got up and struggled across the finishing line. After the video went viral, the recruitment for Pashu Mitras was put on hold across the state.

A week after the decision, the 20-year-old is wondering what happens next. “I completed the race, but we have not been told what will happen. Will we have to take the test again or will we be evaluated on our earlier performance?”

It was the first time Himachal was holding a physical endurance test for the job, which was earlier done by ‘Animal Husbandry Attendants’. The temporary Class IV job entails four-hour work days, for Rs 5,000 a month, with anybody who has cleared Class 10 and is between the ages of 18 and 45 eligible to apply. The state is looking to hire a thousand Pashu Mitras.

The 20-year-old, who is pursuing a one-year diploma in make-up, from a private institute at Hoshiarpur in Punjab, says: “I am interested in the job as it doesn’t involve transfers. My father works in Himachal Road Transport Corporation, my mother is a housewife, and I am the eldest of three siblings. Who doesn’t want to get a government job?”

The job’s appeal was evident on the physical test day, when 130-odd participants, including men, turned up for the seven Pashu Mitra posts vacant in the Dharampur sub-division of Mandi district. Officials said a similar rush was seen in other places such as Sarkaghat, also in Mandi district, and Hamirpur.

After a public outcry over the video of the woman falling, the Department of Animal Husbandry put the recruitment on hold until a new format was devised.

The 20-year-old says they were given sacks full of wet sand to run with. “I believe the weight should be less… The sack was too heavy.” About the woman who fell, and who refused to speak to The Indian Express, the 20-year-old says she is still in school, in Class 12, and secured 77% marks in Class 10.

Among those who appeared for the recruitment test in Dharampur was Anu Devi, 37, “a graduate and diploma holder in veterinary pharmacy”. “The job suits women, especially in rural areas,” Anu says, pointing to one of the “perks”, that women workers who have only one child can take up to 180 days of maternity leave).

However, they found the requirement that they run with 25-kg sacks “odd”, say Anu and her husband Sahil Thakur.

An official in the Animal Husbandry Department said the physical endurance test was included for recruitment as the main job of Pashu Mitras is assisting veterinary doctors. These doctors travel village to village in their areas, and the Pashu Mitras are required to handle large animals such as cows and horses, and lug cattle feed bags for distribution as well as carry cryogenic tanks containing liquid nitrogen, used for storage of semen, embryos, and biological samples.

“Our tanks weigh 26 kg or 35 kg,” the official said.

Himachal introduced a Pashu Mitra Policy in 2025, with the purpose of strengthening the participation of locals in the Animal Husbandry sector and to improve veterinary healthcare in the rural areas. It was under this that recruitment was being done.

Sources admitted that the backlash after videos, primarily of women, running with sacks full of sand on their heads, forced a rethink. “Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar ordered that the recruitment process be put on hold,” an official said.

While the minister could not be reached despite repeated calls and text messages, Animal Husbandry Department Director Dr Sanjeev Kumar Dhiman said: “We put the test on hold in larger interest. A new set of rules particularly to examine the physical strength of candidates will be framed shortly.”

Before Pashu Mitras, the Himachal government recruited 2,100 Van Mitras to work with forest guards in the Department of Forests and Wildlife last year. The temporary posts earn a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000. An official said a physical test – running 5 km within a minimum time – was mandatory for this too, and that over 55% of the Van Mitras are women.

A Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation survey report, released in August last year, said that one in three persons in the age group of 15-29 was unemployed in Himachal – with the 29.6% unemployment rate more than double the national average of 14.6% in the April-June quarter.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

