Weight of a govt job: What lies behind viral video of a Himachal recruitment test

The 20-year-old from Dharampur in Mandi district weighs around 49 kg. On February 9, she was right behind the applicant who fell during the recruitment for a ‘Pashu Mitra’ in Himachal Pradesh, requiring her to run 100 metres carrying a 25-kg sack, and then got up and struggled across the finishing line. After the video went viral, the recruitment for Pashu Mitras was put on hold across the state.

A week after the decision, the 20-year-old is wondering what happens next. “I completed the race, but we have not been told what will happen. Will we have to take the test again or will we be evaluated on our earlier performance?”

It was the first time Himachal was holding a physical endurance test for the job, which was earlier done by ‘Animal Husbandry Attendants’. The temporary Class IV job entails four-hour work days, for Rs 5,000 a month, with anybody who has cleared Class 10 and is between the ages of 18 and 45 eligible to apply. The state is looking to hire a thousand Pashu Mitras.

The 20-year-old, who is pursuing a one-year diploma in make-up, from a private institute at Hoshiarpur in Punjab, says: “I am interested in the job as it doesn’t involve transfers. My father works in Himachal Road Transport Corporation, my mother is a housewife, and I am the eldest of three siblings. Who doesn’t want to get a government job?”

The job’s appeal was evident on the physical test day, when 130-odd participants, including men, turned up for the seven Pashu Mitra posts vacant in the Dharampur sub-division of Mandi district. Officials said a similar rush was seen in other places such as Sarkaghat, also in Mandi district, and Hamirpur.

After a public outcry over the video of the woman falling, the Department of Animal Husbandry put the recruitment on hold until a new format was devised.

The 20-year-old says they were given sacks full of wet sand to run with. “I believe the weight should be less… The sack was too heavy.” About the woman who fell, and who refused to speak to The Indian Express, the 20-year-old says she is still in school, in Class 12, and secured 77% marks in Class 10.

Among those who appeared for the recruitment test in Dharampur was Anu Devi, 37, “a graduate and diploma holder in veterinary pharmacy”. “The job suits women, especially in rural areas,” Anu says, pointing to one of the “perks”, that women workers who have only one child can take up to 180 days of maternity leave).

However, they found the requirement that they run with 25-kg sacks “odd”, say Anu and her husband Sahil Thakur.

An official in the Animal Husbandry Department said the physical endurance test was included for recruitment as the main job of Pashu Mitras is assisting veterinary doctors. These doctors travel village to village in their areas, and the Pashu Mitras are required to handle large animals such as cows and horses, and lug cattle feed bags for distribution as well as carry cryogenic tanks containing liquid nitrogen, used for storage of semen, embryos, and biological samples.

“Our tanks weigh 26 kg or 35 kg,” the official said.

Himachal introduced a Pashu Mitra Policy in 2025, with the purpose of strengthening the participation of locals in the Animal Husbandry sector and to improve veterinary healthcare in the rural areas. It was under this that recruitment was being done.

Sources admitted that the backlash after videos, primarily of women, running with sacks full of sand on their heads, forced a rethink. “Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar ordered that the recruitment process be put on hold,” an official said.

While the minister could not be reached despite repeated calls and text messages, Animal Husbandry Department Director Dr Sanjeev Kumar Dhiman said: “We put the test on hold in larger interest. A new set of rules particularly to examine the physical strength of candidates will be framed shortly.”

Before Pashu Mitras, the Himachal government recruited 2,100 Van Mitras to work with forest guards in the Department of Forests and Wildlife last year. The temporary posts earn a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000. An official said a physical test – running 5 km within a minimum time – was mandatory for this too, and that over 55% of the Van Mitras are women.

A Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation survey report, released in August last year, said that one in three persons in the age group of 15-29 was unemployed in Himachal – with the 29.6% unemployment rate more than double the national average of 14.6% in the April-June quarter.