At 6% surplus, Himachal sees third highest July rainfall since 2015

Himachal Pradesh recorded normal monsoon rainfall with a marginal surplus of six per cent in July when it received 272.5 mm precipitation against the normal 255.9 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is the third highest recorded rainfall in the state in the past 12 years between 2015 and 2026. The highest rainfall of 448.9 mm was recorded in 2023, followed by 285.4 mm in 2021. In 2024, the state recorded the lowest July rainfall of 181.2mm.

The southwest monsoon, which entered and covered the state on July 1, brought rainfall that was slightly higher than the 250.3 mm recorded during July last year, although the distribution varied significantly across districts.

Shobhit Katiyar, director of the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said the state’s overall rainfall remained within the normal range despite the surplus. “Rainfall between three and six per cent above normal is categorised as normal rainfall. Practically speaking, the overall rainfall received in July this year was normal. It was neither deficient nor excessive,” he said, adding, “Kangra district received the highest rainfall in absolute terms at 546.2 mm, while Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest precipitation at 74.9 mm during the month.”

The district-wise analysis, however, revealed wide regional variations. Kullu recorded the highest rainfall departure at 62 per cent above normal, placing it in the category of large excess rainfall. Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti registered the highest negative departure of 43 per cent each, indicating substantial rainfall deficiency during the month. Apart from Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla received excess rainfall, while Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan and Una remained in the normal category. The remaining districts experienced deficient rainfall during July.

The IMD has projected above-normal rainfall during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August-September) over many parts of Lahaul-Spiti, parts of Chamba district and northern Kinnaur. Rainfall is expected to remain below normal across most of the remaining parts of the state, except for some areas of northern Kullu where near-normal rainfall is likely.

For August alone, the forecast indicates normal to above-normal rainfall over parts of Chamba and adjoining areas of Lahaul, while most other regions are likely to receive below-normal rainfall. Despite the subdued seasonal outlook for several districts, the IMD has cautioned that localised heavy rainfall events will continue over the coming week, particularly in the lower and mid-hill districts, increasing the possibility of flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and disruption of essential services in vulnerable areas.

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Meanwhile, a parked car was badly damaged after rocks and debris rolled down a hillside onto the Premghat Bypass road in the Theog area on Monday. The incident took place around 8am when stones and debris fell from the hill and hit a car which was parked along the roadside. The impact caused extensive damage to the vehicle. Meanwhile, traffic on the road remained unaffected after the incident.

A police officer said, “Later, staff members of The Public Works Department (PWD) cleared the debris from the site. Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored.” The officer said, “We urged residents to not park their vehicles at vulnerable sites including along the steep slopes, hillside vulnerable to the slides etc especially during monsoon season.”

Meanwhile, the weather department forecasts heavy rainfall at isolated places in several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next seven days and advised people to remain cautious, particularly in vulnerable districts including Kangra.

While Kangra is expected to receive heavy rainfall on most days, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur are likely to receive heavy showers mainly on August 4 and August 6. No significant rainfall has been forecast for Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti during the week, while Chamba is expected to witness heavy rain mainly on August 7.

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According to the forecast, heavy rain is likely in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Sirmaur on August 3. On August 4, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Una, Bilaspur and Kangra districts. Kangra and Mandi are likely to receive heavy rain on August 5, while Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur are expected to witness heavy showers on August 6. On August 7, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi. During August 8 and 9, heavy rain is expected to continue at isolated places across parts of the state, with Kangra remaining the district most vulnerable to intense rainfall.