Rain, hailstorm bring relief to Himachal; IMD issues yellow alert as 17 lakh voters head for polls

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After days of heatwave-like conditions, the weather in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Saturday, prompting the Shimla Meteorological Centre to issue a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across all districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. There are 12 districts in the state.
The weather development comes on the day of the third and final phase of Panchayati Raj elections, scheduled to be held on Saturday in 1,189 panchayats across the state. Nearly 17 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise to elect Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, ward members, and members of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.
Higher reaches of the state, including Rohtang Pass, Shinkula, and Baralacha, received light snowfall, while Shimla city and several upper areas, including Mashobra, Kufri, Khara Patthar, and nearly 10 adjoining panchayats, were lashed by strong winds accompanied by heavy hailstorms. Rain continues in Shimla and its surrounding areas.
Reports of hailstorms were also received from Karsog, causing damage to apple orchards and other standing crops. The stormy weather, accompanied by rain and hail, struck several areas during the afternoon, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat conditions.
The fresh spell of rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorm activity led to a significant drop in daytime temperatures, with maximum temperatures falling between 1 and 6.3 degrees Celsius across various parts of the state.
The sharpest decline was recorded in Kufri, where the maximum temperature dropped by 6.3 degrees Celsius. Dharamshala recorded a fall of 5 degrees, followed by Manali at 4.8 degrees, Kangra at 4.3 degrees, and Una and Nahan at 3.7 degrees each. Maximum temperatures across the state remained one to four degrees below normal.
According to the latest forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places in all districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. According to the IMD, the influence of an active western disturbance is expected to persist until June 3. Despite the recent spell of precipitation, Himachal Pradesh has recorded only 44 mm of rainfall during May so far, which is 26 per cent below the normal average for the month.
Meanwhile, the Gram Panchayat polling will be conducted in 6,615 wards from 7am to 3pm. Results for Gram Panchayat elections are expected to be declared by Saturday evening, while counting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats will be undertaken on May 31. District administrations and police authorities have been issued special instructions to ensure law and order during the polling process.
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