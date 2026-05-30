Rain, hailstorm bring relief to Himachal; IMD issues yellow alert as 17 lakh voters head for polls

Voters in Himachal Pradesh exercise their franchise for the final phase of local body elections on Saturday even as IMD issued yellow alert for thunderstorms in the state (Express/Sourced)

After days of heatwave-like conditions, the weather in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Saturday, prompting the Shimla Meteorological Centre to issue a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across all districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. There are 12 districts in the state.

The weather development comes on the day of the third and final phase of Panchayati Raj elections, scheduled to be held on Saturday in 1,189 panchayats across the state. Nearly 17 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise to elect Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, ward members, and members of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.

Higher reaches of the state, including Rohtang Pass, Shinkula, and Baralacha, received light snowfall, while Shimla city and several upper areas, including Mashobra, Kufri, Khara Patthar, and nearly 10 adjoining panchayats, were lashed by strong winds accompanied by heavy hailstorms. Rain continues in Shimla and its surrounding areas.