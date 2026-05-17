Urban local bodies elections in Himachal today, governor tells citizens to vote responsibly

Counting of votes for 25 municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats to be held on the same day, while for four municipal corporations to be held on May 31.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readMay 17, 2026 08:28 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh is voting today in Urban Local Body elections for four municipal corporations, 25 municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats. (File Photo)Himachal Pradesh is voting today in Urban Local Body elections for four municipal corporations, 25 municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats. (File Photo)
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With the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Himachal Pradesh going to elections on Sunday, Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday appealed to voters to come forward and cast their votes responsibly, calling voting both a right and a duty.

The voting for four municipal corporations of Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala, 25 municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats will take place at 589 polling stations across the state between 7am and 3pm.

A total of 3,60,845 voters, including 1,80,963 male and 1,79,882 female and 1,808 first-time voters, will exercise their franchise in the urban local body elections.

The counting of votes for the municipal councils and the nagar panchayats will be conducted on the same day, while the counting for the four municipal corporations will take place on May 31.

The Governor said, “ULB elections play an important role in strengthening local self-governance and ensuring better civic facilities and development in towns and cities.”

The Governor also made a special appeal to first-time voters and youth to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process. “Casting a vote for the first time is a matter of pride and responsibility, and encourages young voters to contribute actively towards the future development of their cities and the state,” he said.

Gupta further appealed to people to reach their polling stations peacefully and maintain discipline, harmony and the spirit of fair elections during the voting process.

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Kangra district has the highest number of candidates in the municipal elections, with 218 contestants in the fray. Mandi follows with 180 candidates, while Shimla has 123, Solan has 121, and Una has 118 candidates each contesting the polls. Bilaspur has 87 candidates, Chamba 72, Hamirpur 44, Sirmaur 84 and Kullu 100 candidates in the fray.

The State Election Commission has been providing training to polling personnel since Friday morning and dispatching them along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Around 550 polling parties are being sent out for election duty.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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