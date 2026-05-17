Urban local bodies elections in Himachal today, governor tells citizens to vote responsibly

Himachal Pradesh is voting today in Urban Local Body elections for four municipal corporations, 25 municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats. (File Photo)

With the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Himachal Pradesh going to elections on Sunday, Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday appealed to voters to come forward and cast their votes responsibly, calling voting both a right and a duty.

The voting for four municipal corporations of Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala, 25 municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats will take place at 589 polling stations across the state between 7am and 3pm.

A total of 3,60,845 voters, including 1,80,963 male and 1,79,882 female and 1,808 first-time voters, will exercise their franchise in the urban local body elections.

The counting of votes for the municipal councils and the nagar panchayats will be conducted on the same day, while the counting for the four municipal corporations will take place on May 31.