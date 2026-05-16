Campaigning for ULBs elections ends | ‘Will win municipal corporations’: Sukhvinder Sukhu in Solan, Jai Ram Thakur holds road show in Mandi

The campaigning for the Himachal Pradesh Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections, scheduled for May 17, ended Friday, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addressing their rallies in Solan and Mandi, respectively.

The ULBs elections will be held in four Municipal Corporations including Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala, along with 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats. The municipal corporations elections will be contested with party symbols, while the municipal council and nagar panchayats polls will be contested without them.

At Solan, the Himachal Pradesh CM said the Congress is poised to win in all four municipal corporations across the state as the party holds a strong position in each of them.