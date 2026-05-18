In an election without party symbols, both BJP & Congress claim victory in Himachal local polls

Questioning the Congress ’s victory claims, the BJP leader said it was “ironic” that the Congress, which did not officially declare its candidates for the elections, was now claiming a mandate in its favour. (File Photo)

Both the Congress and the BJP claimed victories in the elections to the 47 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, which were not contested on party symbols, held across Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Approximately 72.42 per cent polling was recorded in 47 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats elections.

“The BJP won 120 out of the total 229 seats in 25 Municipal Councils, while the Congress secured 89 seats and others won 20 seats. The BJP also performed strongly in Nagar Panchayats and secured clear leads in many areas,” BJP’s state unit president Dr Rajeev Bindal claimed.

Interacting with the media, Bindal described the party’s performance as a “historic victory” and said the results reflected the people’s trust in the BJP, the hard work of party workers and the strength of the organisation. He said the mandate was a “clear public referendum” against what he termed the failures, “false guarantees” and anti-people policies of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.