In an election without party symbols, both BJP & Congress claim victory in Himachal local polls

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Both the Congress and the BJP claimed victories in the elections to the 47 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, which were not contested on party symbols, held across Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Approximately 72.42 per cent polling was recorded in 47 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats elections.
“The BJP won 120 out of the total 229 seats in 25 Municipal Councils, while the Congress secured 89 seats and others won 20 seats. The BJP also performed strongly in Nagar Panchayats and secured clear leads in many areas,” BJP’s state unit president Dr Rajeev Bindal claimed.
Interacting with the media, Bindal described the party’s performance as a “historic victory” and said the results reflected the people’s trust in the BJP, the hard work of party workers and the strength of the organisation. He said the mandate was a “clear public referendum” against what he termed the failures, “false guarantees” and anti-people policies of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Bindal also accused the Congress government of attempting to delay Panchayati Raj and ULB elections, which, according to him, should have been conducted in October-November 2025. He alleged that the election process began only after intervention by the High Court and Supreme Court.
The BJP leader further alleged that after the declaration of results, ministers, MLAs and officials of the state government were trying to influence BJP-backed winning councillors ahead of the election of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in local bodies.
Questioning the Congress ’s victory claims, the BJP leader said it was “ironic” that the Congress, which did not officially declare its candidates for the elections, was now claiming a mandate in its favour.
“In such a situation, Congress claiming victory is misleading and laughable,” he said, adding that the BJP had honestly treated all candidates contesting against BJP nominees as Congress-backed candidates while assessing the poll outcome.
Meanwhile, Sukhu, who went to Kerala to attend the swearing-in ceremony Congress leader V D Satheesan, wrote on X, “Congress supported candidates won 32 ULBs including Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. People of Himachal trusted the development and public service work of the Congress government in the state”.
Interacting with mediapersons at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla, Congress general secretary (organisation) Vinod Zinta said that the party won 31 ULBs out of 47 and termed the results a “semi-final” ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
“The BJP was completely wiped out from the 31 ULBs. In the largest district Kangra and Chamba, the BJP failed to win a single ULB,” Zinta added.
Giving district-wise details, Zinta said the Congress secured one-sided victories in all three urban local bodies in Chamba, while in Kangra district the party won six ULBs. He said the Congress also performed strongly in Hamirpur, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts.
He admitted that the Congress had not officially declared authorised candidates for the elections, but said the victory of Congress-backed workers and supporters clearly reflected public support for the ruling party. He also expressed confidence that the Congress would perform strongly in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for May 31.
Thakur compares Sukhu with Mamata Banerjee
Former CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Monday compared Sukhu with former West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, who declined to accept his defeat in the recently held Assembly elections and refused to submit her resignation.
When media persons asked Thakur on the counterclaim of the CM that Congress won the ULBs election, Thakur said, “I believe the Chief Minister is following Mamta Banerjee’s suit”.
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