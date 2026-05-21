Himachal to study fee structures of Uttarakhand, J&K to woo filmmakers

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The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to make the process of seeking permission to shoot films, documentaries etc hassle free and was directed to study the model of neighboring states.
In neighboring states like Uttarakhand and J&K, no fees were charged for such projects.
The Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR) issued the instruction during a review meeting.
Currently, the department receives the application for such events and also obtains permission from the concerned department on the applicants’ behalf.
Secretary (IPR) Rakesh Kanwar said, “We want to make the system hassle-free… There are minimal charges for the applicants, who want to shoot commercial projects in Himachal, but our IPR department has to obtain permission on the behalf of applicants. We want to make a single-window system where applicants move their applications and get permission under the prescribed rules and regulations on their own… Our department will also study the process being adopted in J&K and Uttarakhand where fee was not charged for such commercial projects irrespective of certain laws.”
Sources said that charges were being levied on the films and documentaries makers on the basis of the shooting’s locations under the HP Film Policy-2019.
A senior officer said, “Although there is provision of deem-permission in case the concerned departments don’t respond to the applications, instances were reported where applicants were later subject to harassment and confusion.”
During the meeting, Director (IPR) Rajeev Kumar also stressed on the need to digitalise the entire record of IPR departments pertaining to various units.
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