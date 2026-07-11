Dual-lock donation boxes, mandatory annual audits: Himachal Pradesh government issues guidelines for state-owned temples

Offerings can be opened only on approved dates in the presence of a duly constituted committee comprising temple officials, representatives of the district administration, accountants, temple management members and independent witnesses. (Wikimedia commons)

The Himachal Pradesh government has issued comprehensive guidelines to strengthen security, transparency and accountability in state-owned and managed temples following the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The directives, issued by Secretary, Language, Art and Culture, Rakesh Kanwar, require all government-managed temples to immediately review and reinforce systems for safeguarding cash offerings, jewellery and other valuables. District Magistrates have also been directed to encourage similar safeguards in temples not directly administered by the government or district authorities.

Under the new guidelines, all donation boxes must be tamper-proof, uniquely numbered and secured through dual-lock or multi-key systems. Offerings can be opened only on approved dates in the presence of a duly constituted committee comprising temple officials, representatives of the district administration, accountants, temple management members and independent witnesses. The entire counting process must be videographed and conducted in CCTV-monitored secure rooms.