Dual-lock donation boxes, mandatory annual audits: Himachal Pradesh government issues guidelines for state-owned temples

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The Himachal Pradesh government has issued comprehensive guidelines to strengthen security, transparency and accountability in state-owned and managed temples following the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The directives, issued by Secretary, Language, Art and Culture, Rakesh Kanwar, require all government-managed temples to immediately review and reinforce systems for safeguarding cash offerings, jewellery and other valuables. District Magistrates have also been directed to encourage similar safeguards in temples not directly administered by the government or district authorities.
Under the new guidelines, all donation boxes must be tamper-proof, uniquely numbered and secured through dual-lock or multi-key systems. Offerings can be opened only on approved dates in the presence of a duly constituted committee comprising temple officials, representatives of the district administration, accountants, temple management members and independent witnesses. The entire counting process must be videographed and conducted in CCTV-monitored secure rooms.
High-resolution CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording will be mandatory at entry and exit points, donation boxes, counting rooms, strong rooms and areas where valuables are stored. Footage must be preserved for at least 180 days. The new guidelines read that the cash collected from offerings must be deposited into the designated bank account within one working day. Separate registers and digital records will be maintained for cash, jewellery, foreign currency and other valuables, while quarterly physical verification and annual audits will be mandatory.
The government has also mandated periodic rotation and police verification of employees handling cash and valuables. Devotees will be encouraged to make digital donations through UPI, QR codes and online banking.
All state-managed temples have been directed to submit compliance reports within 30 days, failing which disciplinary and legal action may be initiated against responsible officials.
In Himachal, prominent religious places including Jakhu Temple, Tara Devi Temples, Maa Jawala Ji, Chintpurni pilgrimage etc. are controlled through the trusts and boards administered by the government.
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