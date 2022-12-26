scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Himachal govt suspends functioning of staff selection commission over recruitment exam paper leak

The decision has been taken in view of various irregularities found in the working of the commission, especially the recruitment process for the JOA (IT) posts.

sukhu hpsscHimachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Express file photo)
The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Monday, two days after an HPSSC employee was arrested along with five others over the leak of question paper for the junior office assistant (IT) recruitment exam.

According to a notification issued by the state government, the decision has been taken in view of various irregularities found in the working of the commission, especially the recruitment process for the JOA (IT) posts.

“There has been a reported instance of leak of question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) (JOA-IT), for which examination was scheduled to be held on December 25 besides information regarding leak of question papers of posts of Junior Auditors and Computer Operators, for which examination is proposed to be held in near future,” the order said.

The acts of omission and commission in the HPSSC have not only eroded its credibility but also adversely impacted the larger public interest. Prima facie, it appears that the commission has not discharged its duties and responsibilities objectively, in a transparent manner as well as with due confidentiality to the detriment of job aspirants, the order added.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 06:51:20 pm
