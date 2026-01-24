After snowfall, trouble: 685 roads blocked, thousands of tourists stranded in Himachal

Authorities issue advisory urging tourists to travel only in 4x4 vehicles, and to carry snow chains while visiting Manali, Kufri, Narkanda, Naldehra, and other high-altitude destinations

google-preferred-btn
Manali, Jan 24 (ANI): People make their way on a snow-covered road as vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam amid snowfall, in Manali on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)People make their way on a snow-covered road as vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam amid snowfall, in Manali on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

An intense cold wave swept Himachal Pradesh amid overcast conditions on Saturday, even as 685 roads, including two national highways, remained blocked a day after the hill state recorded season’s first snowfall, officials said, adding thousands of tourists were stranded in massive traffic jams in Manali, even as vehicular movement towards Kufri from Shimla was restricted. Twelve tourists, stranded near Raghupur Fort in Kullu, were rescued by locals.

Authorities in Shimla and Kullu districts, meanwhile, issued advisories urging tourists to travel only in 4×4 vehicles, and to carry snow chains while visiting Manali, Kufri, Narkanda, Naldehra, and other high-altitude destinations. As per the MeT officials, Manali has received 45.8 cm snow followed by 40 cm in Shimla.

Shimla: People visit the Ridge after fresh snowfall, in Shimla, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_24_2026_000204B) People visit the Ridge after fresh snowfall, in Shimla, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Of the 685 roads blocked due to snowfall, 292 are in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti followed by 132 in Chamba, 126 in Mandi, and 79 in Kullu. Moreover, 126 water supply schemes and 5,775 transformers remained non-functional due to fallen trees, snapped lines, and heavy snow accumulation, leaving thousands of households without electricity and potable water, officials said.

Also Read | 4 years on, Kasauli finally gets its share of snow

District Police Control Room (DPCR), Kullu, said that 12 tourists visiting the Raghupur Fort area were stranded amid heavy snowfall. “Six locals successfully rescued the tourists, who were later escorted safely and are now proceeding towards Sojha via Jibhi. No injuries were reported,” a senior officer said.

Shimla DSP, Shakti Singh, told The Indian Express that only 4×4 vehicles and SUVs equipped to negotiate snow-covered roads were being allowed to move towards Kufri from Shimla. “This relaxation was withdrawn in the evening as the snow on the road is likely to freeze amid extremely low night temperature. We are not allowing tourists travelling in normal vehicles via the Dhalli–Bhattakuffar road near Sanjauli, which serves as the gateway to Kufri and other high-altitude tourist destinations,” he added.

Rakesh Sharma, a guide in Kufri, said tourists parking vehicles along roadsides and venturing off-road to enjoy the snowfall further worsened the situation.

Manali DSP, KD Sharma, said, “Vehicle entry into Manali town has been completely stopped. Thousands of tourists were stranded on both sides of the Kullu–Manali route. We managed to rescue around 1,200 tourists who were trying to leave Manali, while nearly 700 remain stranded”.

“At Patlikuhal, about 16 km from Manali, thousands of tourists were stranded. Only 4×4 vehicles are being allowed to proceed from there, depending on traffic conditions,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Snowfall was reported up to 18 Mile near Manali, severely affecting vehicular movement. The worst congestion was recorded on an eight-kilometre stretch between Klath and Manali, where traffic remained stuck for over 24 hours.

Kullu: People make their way through a snow-covered road after fresh snowfall, at Manali in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_24_2026_000114B) People make their way through a snow-covered road after fresh snowfall, at Manali in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

In view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions and poor road status in the Banjar–Jibhi–Sojha–Jalori belt, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Banjar, issued a public advisory. Vehicular movement is permitted only up to Ghiyagi, while tourists have been advised to restrict their stay to Jibhi and Ghiyagi. The administration has also strictly warned against unnecessary travel and trekking activities until weather and road conditions improve.

Bus services were suspended in Shimla, Manali, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti. In state capital, disruptions continued for the second consecutive day, leading to shortage of milk, bread, and other essential items. The supply of vegetables and fruits too was affected.

The Health Department has deployed mobile medical teams in Manali to assist stranded tourists. Doctors and paramedical staff set up mobile clinics at multiple locations to conduct health check-ups, monitor blood pressure, and distribute medicines inside stranded vehicles under the supervision of BMO Naggar Dr Karn Kumar.

Story continues below this ad

In Karsog subdivision in Mandi district, restoration work on roads blocked due to rain and snowfall is continuing at a war footing. Gaurav Mahajan, SDM, Karsog, said, “PWD machinery has been deployed continuously to reopen affected roads. Priority is being given to restoring the Shimla–Mandi road, which connects Karsog to the district headquarters and Shimla, along with other snowbound routes.”

Kukumseri in the Lahaul and Spiti district recording a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, heavy snowfall is very likely in the higher reaches of the state on January 25. A yellow warning for dense fog and cold wave conditions has been issued for Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmour for Sunday. It has also forecast heavy snowfall and rain in the state from January 26 to 28.

Separately, officials confirmed that 3,330 cusecs of water will be released from Pandoh Dam into the Beas River, as levels in the reservoir have risen following continuous rainfall over the past 36 hours. Authorities said the release is being carried out as a precautionary measure.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Live Blog
Advertisement