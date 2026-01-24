After snowfall, trouble: 685 roads blocked, thousands of tourists stranded in Himachal

An intense cold wave swept Himachal Pradesh amid overcast conditions on Saturday, even as 685 roads, including two national highways, remained blocked a day after the hill state recorded season’s first snowfall, officials said, adding thousands of tourists were stranded in massive traffic jams in Manali, even as vehicular movement towards Kufri from Shimla was restricted. Twelve tourists, stranded near Raghupur Fort in Kullu, were rescued by locals.

Authorities in Shimla and Kullu districts, meanwhile, issued advisories urging tourists to travel only in 4×4 vehicles, and to carry snow chains while visiting Manali, Kufri, Narkanda, Naldehra, and other high-altitude destinations. As per the MeT officials, Manali has received 45.8 cm snow followed by 40 cm in Shimla.

People visit the Ridge after fresh snowfall, in Shimla, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo) People visit the Ridge after fresh snowfall, in Shimla, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Of the 685 roads blocked due to snowfall, 292 are in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti followed by 132 in Chamba, 126 in Mandi, and 79 in Kullu. Moreover, 126 water supply schemes and 5,775 transformers remained non-functional due to fallen trees, snapped lines, and heavy snow accumulation, leaving thousands of households without electricity and potable water, officials said.

Also Read | 4 years on, Kasauli finally gets its share of snow

District Police Control Room (DPCR), Kullu, said that 12 tourists visiting the Raghupur Fort area were stranded amid heavy snowfall. “Six locals successfully rescued the tourists, who were later escorted safely and are now proceeding towards Sojha via Jibhi. No injuries were reported,” a senior officer said.

Shimla DSP, Shakti Singh, told The Indian Express that only 4×4 vehicles and SUVs equipped to negotiate snow-covered roads were being allowed to move towards Kufri from Shimla. “This relaxation was withdrawn in the evening as the snow on the road is likely to freeze amid extremely low night temperature. We are not allowing tourists travelling in normal vehicles via the Dhalli–Bhattakuffar road near Sanjauli, which serves as the gateway to Kufri and other high-altitude tourist destinations,” he added.

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Manali turns into a stunning white wonderland after witnessing a fresh spell of snowfall, bringing in a large number of tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/negp6EC0BV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

Rakesh Sharma, a guide in Kufri, said tourists parking vehicles along roadsides and venturing off-road to enjoy the snowfall further worsened the situation.

Manali DSP, KD Sharma, said, “Vehicle entry into Manali town has been completely stopped. Thousands of tourists were stranded on both sides of the Kullu–Manali route. We managed to rescue around 1,200 tourists who were trying to leave Manali, while nearly 700 remain stranded”.

“At Patlikuhal, about 16 km from Manali, thousands of tourists were stranded. Only 4×4 vehicles are being allowed to proceed from there, depending on traffic conditions,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Snowfall was reported up to 18 Mile near Manali, severely affecting vehicular movement. The worst congestion was recorded on an eight-kilometre stretch between Klath and Manali, where traffic remained stuck for over 24 hours.

People make their way through a snow-covered road after fresh snowfall, at Manali in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo) People make their way through a snow-covered road after fresh snowfall, at Manali in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

In view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions and poor road status in the Banjar–Jibhi–Sojha–Jalori belt, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Banjar, issued a public advisory. Vehicular movement is permitted only up to Ghiyagi, while tourists have been advised to restrict their stay to Jibhi and Ghiyagi. The administration has also strictly warned against unnecessary travel and trekking activities until weather and road conditions improve.

Bus services were suspended in Shimla, Manali, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti. In state capital, disruptions continued for the second consecutive day, leading to shortage of milk, bread, and other essential items. The supply of vegetables and fruits too was affected.

The Health Department has deployed mobile medical teams in Manali to assist stranded tourists. Doctors and paramedical staff set up mobile clinics at multiple locations to conduct health check-ups, monitor blood pressure, and distribute medicines inside stranded vehicles under the supervision of BMO Naggar Dr Karn Kumar.

Story continues below this ad

In Karsog subdivision in Mandi district, restoration work on roads blocked due to rain and snowfall is continuing at a war footing. Gaurav Mahajan, SDM, Karsog, said, “PWD machinery has been deployed continuously to reopen affected roads. Priority is being given to restoring the Shimla–Mandi road, which connects Karsog to the district headquarters and Shimla, along with other snowbound routes.”

Kukumseri in the Lahaul and Spiti district recording a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, heavy snowfall is very likely in the higher reaches of the state on January 25. A yellow warning for dense fog and cold wave conditions has been issued for Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmour for Sunday. It has also forecast heavy snowfall and rain in the state from January 26 to 28.

Separately, officials confirmed that 3,330 cusecs of water will be released from Pandoh Dam into the Beas River, as levels in the reservoir have risen following continuous rainfall over the past 36 hours. Authorities said the release is being carried out as a precautionary measure.