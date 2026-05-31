7 tourists from Bengaluru among 8 feared dead after taxi plunges 500 m into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Lack of mobile connectivity and the remote location are hampering the rescue operation near the Bairagarh-Sach Pass-Killar road, one of the most dangerous mountain routes in Himachal Pradesh.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaUpdated: May 31, 2026 12:34 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh road accident Sach pass ChambaSteep terrain, adverse weather conditions, and the lack of mobile connectivity further complicated efforts to reach the accident site. (AI-generated image)
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Seven tourists from Bengaluru and a local driver were feared dead in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district after a taxi carrying them reportedly plunged into a deep gorge on the treacherous Bairagarh-Sach Pass-Killar road in the remote Churah subdivision on Friday night.

Authorities fear that all occupants of the vehicle died in the accident. The deceased tourists included two children.

The accident, near Sach Pass, one of Himachal Pradesh’s most challenging and hazardous mountain routes, came to light only on Saturday afternoon, when locals and officials began searching for the missing vehicle from Chamba. There were no witnesses to the incident.

According to officials, the vehicle fell nearly 500 metres into a gorge, making rescue operations extremely difficult. Steep terrain, adverse weather conditions, and the complete absence of mobile connectivity in the region further complicated efforts to reach the accident site and recover the victims.

Mukesh Repaswal, Deputy Commissioner, Chamba, said the administration was relying on satellite communication because conventional mobile networks were unavailable in the accident zone.

“The location where the road accident took place is a remote area. Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani is on the spot. We are communicating through satellite phones as there are no mobile signals in the area. Apparently, all eight people, including two children, are dead. The rescue teams have started the process of retrieving the bodies from the deep gorge, and it will take two to three more hours to bring all the bodies to the roadside,” Repaswal told The Indian Express.

Repaswal cautioned against drawing conclusions regarding the cause of the accident. “At this moment, it would be premature to comment on the exact reasons behind the incident because there were no eyewitnesses present when the accident occurred. A detailed inquiry will be conducted once the rescue and recovery operations are completed,” he said.

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A senior police officer said authorities had compiled details of the vehicle’s occupants but were awaiting formal identification by family members before releasing official details. “We have gathered details of eight people, including two children from Bengaluru, Karnataka, along with a local driver, who are missing and feared dead. The identities of the victims will be officially released only after the bodies are identified by their family members, who have already been informed,” the officer said.

The officer added that the difficult terrain and weather conditions had slowed the recovery process, with rescue teams working under extremely challenging circumstances.

Initial investigations suggest that a family from Bengaluru had hired a Maruti Ertiga in Dalhousie for a sightseeing trip to the snow-covered Sach Pass region. The family reportedly shared the vehicle with another tourist family staying in Dalhousie. The group left for the Bairagarh-Killar route via Sach Pass on Friday. According to preliminary information, the tourists departed from Bairagarh around noon and proceeded towards the high-altitude pass to experience snowfall and mountain scenery.

Those reported missing are identified as taxi driver Vishwas, a resident of Banikhet in Chamba. Arvind Chandrakar, his wife Prachi Chandrakar, their 8-year-old son Darsh Chandrakar, and 11-year-old Akshad (all residents of Kadugodi in Bengaluru), P G Karthikeyan, his wife Manimala Karthikeyan, and one Nandan (all residents of Bengaluru).

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On May 11, five tourists from Gujarat and one driver of an SUV from Himachal Pradesh were killed in a road accident near Kakira in the same district when they were going from Manali to Dalhousie. The tourists were identified as Lalit Bhai Fatnani, his wife Mamta Ben Fatnani, Priyank Kanihya Lal Bhopani, his wife Kajal Bhopani, and their son Divyansh Bhopani.

GPS trail triggered search operation

Sources said that concern arose when the taxi failed to return to Dalhousie within the expected time. As hours passed without any contact from the tourists or the driver, the vehicle owner feared that something had gone wrong. The owner subsequently checked the vehicle’s GPS location, which showed the taxi stationary near the Kalavan area for an unusually long period. The absence of movement raised alarm, prompting local residents and authorities to launch a search operation.

The Bairagarh-Sach Pass-Killar road is regarded as one of the most dangerous mountain routes in Himachal Pradesh. The road traverses high-altitude terrain, sharp bends, narrow stretches and steep cliffs, while unpredictable weather conditions often increase the risk for motorists.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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