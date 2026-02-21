Gov rescinds notification dated January 14, 2014: Himachal reimposes 1% market fee on fruits and vegetables

The government expects to generate Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore annually from the market fee, according to government sources.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 21, 2026 10:02 PM IST
himachal pradesh, vegetables, market fee,Experts said the move would impact traders in private market yards and commission agents (arhtiyas) operating in regulated mandis. (File photo)
Amid financial strain, the Himachal Pradesh government has reimposed a 1% market fee on the trade of all fruits and vegetables in the state, withdrawing a January 14, 2014 notification that had exempted most agricultural produce from the levy.

According to the order, which came into effect immediately, a 1% fee will also be charged in temporary roadside markets, while traders from outside state taking fruits and vegetables to Himachal mandis will, too, have to pay the fee at entry points.

A communication issued by Secretary (Agriculture) C Paul Rasu stated: “In exercise of powers under Section 64(5) of the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural and Horticultural and Horticultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2005, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh is pleased to rescind the previous notification dated January 14, 2014 issued by this department.”

The government has cancelled the earlier notification under Section 64(2) of the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture and Horticulture Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2005.

Experts said the move would impact traders in private market yards and commission agents (arhtiyas) operating in regulated mandis. Commission agents with an annual trade of Rs 1 crore will have to pay up to Rs 1 lakh as market fee to the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

In 2014, the then Congress-led government withdrew the market fee on all produce, except apples, to curb inflation. A notification issued on January 14, 2014, had stopped the collection of market fees on all produce except apples.

Notably, in an attempt to generate revenue, the state government has already increased the entry fee for other states entering Himachal Pradesh under the Himachal Pradesh Tolls Act 1975. The entry fee was increased from Rs 70 to Rs 170 for cars, vans, etc. The entry fee for passenger vehicles with a seating capacity of 12+1 was increased from Rs 70 to Rs 130.

Criticising the move, Himachal BJP spokesperson Sandeepani Bhardwaj on Saturday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of imposing an additional burden on farmers, orchardists and traders by reinstating a 1% market fee on the fruit and vegetable trade.

Bhardwaj further accused the state government of adopting a double standard by levying fees on local farmers and apple growers while issuing misleading statements on the Centre’s historic Free Trade Agreement initiatives.

He said the decision would directly impact commission agents working in mandis, private market yard operators and traders bringing produce from other states. “The burden will ultimately fall on farmers and consumers, leading to higher prices and deeper distress,” he added.

Bhardwaj said the government cancelled the 2014 notification and resumed fee collection through the APMCs, expecting to generate an additional Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore annually.

“This revenue will come from the pockets of the people,” he said, alleging that the Congress government was pretending to support farmers while quietly increasing their financial burden.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

