Gov rescinds notification dated January 14, 2014: Himachal reimposes 1% market fee on fruits and vegetables

Experts said the move would impact traders in private market yards and commission agents (arhtiyas) operating in regulated mandis. (File photo)

Amid financial strain, the Himachal Pradesh government has reimposed a 1% market fee on the trade of all fruits and vegetables in the state, withdrawing a January 14, 2014 notification that had exempted most agricultural produce from the levy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to the order, which came into effect immediately, a 1% fee will also be charged in temporary roadside markets, while traders from outside state taking fruits and vegetables to Himachal mandis will, too, have to pay the fee at entry points.

The government expects to generate Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore annually from the market fee, according to government sources.

A communication issued by Secretary (Agriculture) C Paul Rasu stated: “In exercise of powers under Section 64(5) of the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural and Horticultural and Horticultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2005, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh is pleased to rescind the previous notification dated January 14, 2014 issued by this department.”