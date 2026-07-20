IMD red alert for Himachal districts as heavy rain triggers landslide, flood concerns

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh order the evacuation of vulnerable homes near rivers and seasonal streams amid IMD forecasts.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 03:56 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh rain alert, IMD Himachal red alert, Himachal weather today, Himachal heavy rainfall, Kangra rain alert, flash floods Himachal Pradesh, landslide in Himachal, Chamba weather news, Kalka Shimla toy train cancelled, Himachal school holiday, Manimahesh Yatra suspended, Himachal monsoon update, IMD weather forecastThe Northern Railway cancelled two toy train services on the Unesco World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line for Tuesday, citing adverse weather conditions and low occupancy. (Express Photo)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, Una, Solan, and Sirmaur districts, and an orange alert for Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla, and Mandi districts, warning of landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

IMD advised people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, mudslides, or flash floods, and to stay away from vulnerable locations and areas that frequently experience waterlogging.

It also said people should keep a safe distance from all water bodies, including rivers, streams, nalas, and waterfalls. It added that people should also avoid trekking, limit outdoor activities during adverse weather conditions, and stay away from vulnerable structures.

With a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rain, the state government has directed all district administrations to immediately evacuate vulnerable houses located near rivers and seasonal streams as a precautionary measure.

Situation in Kinnaur, Kangra, Chamba

In Kinnaur district, a flash flood in the Dumbar Khad near Ranikanda beyond Chitkul washed away a 110-foot Bailey bridge, completely disrupting traffic on the Chitkul-Dumti road.

The Kangra district administration has declared a two-day holiday in all schools and colleges due to the weather forecast. Officials said a house collapsed in the Raja Ka Talab area, and another building was damaged in Sahoura.

Four flights connecting Kangra with Delhi and Noida were also cancelled.

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In the Chamba district, the administration suspended the Manimahesh Yatra for three days because of continuous rain and the threat of landslides.

Around 200 pilgrims returning from Kartik Swami Temple remained stranded for nearly nine hours after a landslide near Dhanol blocked the Hadsar-Kugti route. The Chamba-Bharmour National Highway also remained blocked for several hours.

Toy train services cancelled

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway cancelled two toy train services on the Unesco World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line for Tuesday, citing adverse weather conditions and low occupancy.

Sources said that passengers who had booked tickets in advance were notified via text message. The cancelled services include train numbers 52459/52460 (Him Darshan) and 52455/52456 (Himalayan Queen).

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“The cancelled toy trains are up and down. Meanwhile, so far, four other toy trains are still scheduled to operate routinely on Tuesday from Kalka to Shimla,” a Railway official said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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