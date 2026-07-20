IMD red alert for Himachal districts as heavy rain triggers landslide, flood concerns

The Northern Railway cancelled two toy train services on the Unesco World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line for Tuesday, citing adverse weather conditions and low occupancy. (Express Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, Una, Solan, and Sirmaur districts, and an orange alert for Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla, and Mandi districts, warning of landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

IMD advised people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, mudslides, or flash floods, and to stay away from vulnerable locations and areas that frequently experience waterlogging.

It also said people should keep a safe distance from all water bodies, including rivers, streams, nalas, and waterfalls. It added that people should also avoid trekking, limit outdoor activities during adverse weather conditions, and stay away from vulnerable structures.