Himachal rain disrupts life: 259 roads blocked; Mandi, Kullu worst hit

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Light to moderate rain across Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, coupled with heavy showers at isolated places, disrupted normal life in the state.
According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 259 roads in the state were blocked, while 161 transformers and 54 water supply schemes were affected.
Mandi was the worst-hit district where three national highways, including the Manali highway, were disrupted, cutting road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu. One-way traffic on the Manali highway was restored in the afternoon, but fresh landslides continued to hamper traffic movement. The showers also led to 120 blocked roads in the district.
Chamba with 42 blocked roads and Kullu with 40 were the next worst-hit regions. The Kullu district administration ordered all educational institutions in the subdivision to remain closed on Tuesday in view of the inclement weather warning. Schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, ITIs, polytechnics, engineering and pharmacy colleges remained shut, while board examinations continued as scheduled.
Shimla reported 30 blocked roads; Sirmaur 15; Kangra five; Una four; Lahaul-Spiti two; and Kinnaur one, officials said.
In Kullu district, boulders fell on a vehicle near Barad on National Highway-305 in the Ani subdivision. A car bearing was buried under the rocks, injuring two occupants — Abdul Rahman and Param Thakur, both residents of Dohri. They were referred to a hospital in Shimla.
In Shimla, a landslide struck the congested cemetery area of Sanjauli late Monday night, after boulders rolled down a nearby hillside, damaging around half a dozen two-wheelers parked along the roadside.
Forecast for the next few days
The Meteorological Department, Shimla, has forecast light to moderate rain at most places on August 12, 14, 15 and 16, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places on August 11 and 14. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places on August 12, 15 and 16. Kangra and Mandi remain at risk of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with warnings of landslides, flash floods and waterlogging in several districts.
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