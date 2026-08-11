Himachal rain disrupts life: 259 roads blocked; Mandi, Kullu worst hit

Pandoh-Takoli bypass road near Hanogi Bridge in Mandi district that was partially opened for traffic on Tuesday. (Express photo/Special arrangement)

Light to moderate rain across Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, coupled with heavy showers at isolated places, disrupted normal life in the state.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 259 roads in the state were blocked, while 161 transformers and 54 water supply schemes were affected.

Mandi was the worst-hit district where three national highways, including the Manali highway, were disrupted, cutting road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu. One-way traffic on the Manali highway was restored in the afternoon, but fresh landslides continued to hamper traffic movement. The showers also led to 120 blocked roads in the district.

Chamba with 42 blocked roads and Kullu with 40 were the next worst-hit regions. The Kullu district administration ordered all educational institutions in the subdivision to remain closed on Tuesday in view of the inclement weather warning. Schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, ITIs, polytechnics, engineering and pharmacy colleges remained shut, while board examinations continued as scheduled.