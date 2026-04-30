Mental health in focus as Himachal notifies rules to regulate coaching centres

The state government has mandated mental health policies and strict infrastructure standards for all private coaching institutes to curb academic pressure and ensure student safety. (Express File Photo/ Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday notified the Himachal Pradesh Private Coaching Centres (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026, marking an end to the unregulated private coaching institutes, putting mental health in focus, while introducing penalties ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for unregistered institutions.

Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar issued the notification following the approval of the Governor in compliance with the July 2025 Supreme Court judgment in Sukdeb Saha vs State of Andhra Pradesh.

The new rules specify that a coaching centre can operate only after getting itself registered with the government. The registration fee has been fixed at Rs 50,000, valid for three years. The renewal will cost Rs 25,000. Each branch of a coaching center will be treated as a separate entity and must secure individual registration. Institutes, already operating in the state, have been given three months to get registered. The coanching centres must also provide CCTV surveillance, separate toilets, drinking water and must have a grievance redressal system.