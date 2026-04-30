Mental health in focus as Himachal notifies rules to regulate coaching centres

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The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday notified the Himachal Pradesh Private Coaching Centres (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026, marking an end to the unregulated private coaching institutes, putting mental health in focus, while introducing penalties ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for unregistered institutions.
Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar issued the notification following the approval of the Governor in compliance with the July 2025 Supreme Court judgment in Sukdeb Saha vs State of Andhra Pradesh.
The new rules specify that a coaching centre can operate only after getting itself registered with the government. The registration fee has been fixed at Rs 50,000, valid for three years. The renewal will cost Rs 25,000. Each branch of a coaching center will be treated as a separate entity and must secure individual registration. Institutes, already operating in the state, have been given three months to get registered. The coanching centres must also provide CCTV surveillance, separate toilets, drinking water and must have a grievance redressal system.
In its verdict, the top court had affirmed the importance of mental health by transforming mental health from a statutory entitlement to a fundamental right under Article 21of the Indian Constitution.
In line with the verdict, the new rules make it mandatory for coaching centers with more than 100 students to implement a mental health policy. The rules make it mandatory for coaching centres to provide structured career counselling services for students and their parents. These sessions must be conducted by qualified counsellors and should aim to reduce academic pressure, promote awareness of diverse career options, and support informed decision-making. The counselling process must remain inclusive and sensitive to students’ socio-economic and psychological backgrounds.
The rules also make it mandatory to display suicide prevention helpline numbers. It mandates that staff undergo mental health training twice a year.
Residential coaching centres have been directed to ensure campuses remain free from harassment, bullying, and substance abuse, while maintaining a safe and healthy environment. They must also install tamper-proof ceiling fans or similar safety devices and restrict access to rooftops, balconies, and other high-risk areas to prevent incidents of self-harm.
According to the notification, institutions must meet minimum space requirement of one square metre per student and cannot employ individuals convicted of offences involving moral turpitude.
On fees, the rules state that tuition charges must be fair and reasonable, and receipts must be issued for all payments. Coaching centres are required to publish a prospectus detailing courses offered, duration, number of classes, facilities including hostel accommodation, fee structure, refund policy, and exit provisions. These details must also be displayed prominently on the premises. It mandates that fee cannot be hiked during course duration and the institute must refund the fee within 10 days if a student cancels enrollment.
“Under the new rules, no private coaching centre shall engage tutors with qualifications below graduation level, publish misleading advertisements, or make false promises regarding ranks or marks. They are also prohibited from enrolling students who have not passed the secondary school examination,” a senior officer said.
The rules impose strict penalties for violation of norms, including Rs 50,000 for the first offence, and up to Rs 2 lakh for repeat violations. Continued non-compliance may lead to cancellation of registration.
According to the notification, the rules aim to establish a framework for the registration and regulation of private coaching centres, safeguard students’ interests, and ensure the provision of career guidance and psychological counselling. They also mandate minimum infrastructure standards and lay down guidelines to improve academic support for students preparing for study programmes and competitive examinations. Under the Rules, the government will constitute Himachal Pradesh Private Coaching Centres (Registration and Regulation) Authority headed by a Principal Secretary rank official. Apart from this, the government shall also constitute committees in each district for proper monitoring of the private coaching centres.
Additionally, all coaching centres are required to maintain proper records, accounts, and registers as prescribed by the state government.
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