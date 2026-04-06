Panchayat elections in HP: District administrations begin issuing reservation rosters

The issuance of the roster has brought clarity regarding the number of panchayats in the district. (File Photo)

In view of the upcoming panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) elections in Himachal Pradesh, district administrations in Shimla, Kangra and Sirmaur have begun issuing reservation rosters for various local bodies, including nagar panchayats and zila parishads, accelerating the election process across the state.

In Shimla district, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap issued the reservation roster for 25 zila parishad wards in the district, of which 13 have been reserved for women. The number of wards in Shimla has increased to 25 with the creation of a new ward, Kwar.

The issuance of the roster has also brought clarity regarding the number of panchayats in the district. A total of 441 panchayats are currently included under the 25 wards, down from 446, following a recent court order that annulled the formation of five panchayats. Further clarity is expected once the panchayat roster is officially released.