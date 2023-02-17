scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Himachal Pradesh: Pollution board reviews status of plastic waste mgmt

Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board reviewed the status of Plastic Waste Management.

Directions have been issued by the Chairman of the pollution board last week that all these producers, importers to submit the application with complete details for the Registration on EPR Portal. (Express Photo)
The state pollution control board reviewed the status of Plastic Waste Management on Thursday.

Directions have been issued by the Chairman of the pollution board last week that all these producers, importers & brand-Owners (PIBOs), and Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) to submit the application with complete details for the Registration on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Portal.

All PIBOs with respect to their EPR targets assigned under EPR registration shall meet the targets by ensuring that their plastic packaging waste is collected, segregated, and transported to plastic waste Processors by having an agreement for disposal and purchase of certificates.

In case the plastic is being sent to other state recyclers, the PIBOs are required to provide details of collection infrastructure and transportation details to SPCB.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 01:05 IST
