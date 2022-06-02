Himachal Pradesh police constable paper leak case: DGP claims paper leaked by printing press employee

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) working on the police constable recruitment paper leak case has claimed that a part-time employee – Sudhir Yadav of Akbarpur district of Bihar – of a printing press had leaked the question paper in March before giving it to those accused in the case.

Yadav, the SIT claimed, gave it to Gautam Kumar Bharti through Gore Lal Yadav after being told to do so by Subodh Singh, Bharat Yadav and Arvind Kumar. The five accused in the case, who are residents of Bihar, have been arrested.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that Gore Lal was a security guard at a private company in Okhla, Delhi and gave the question paper to Gautam Kumar Bharti. Bharti then sent the paper to his brother, Bharat Yadav.

DGP Kundu claimed that Arvind Kumar and Bharat Yadav were the masterminds behind the entire operation. The SIT is making efforts to put together the complete operation’s picture, he added.

Kundu said that 121 people have been arrested in this case to date, of which 85 were candidates and going to take the tests, three were parents of candidates and 33 were agents (18 from within HP and 15 from outside).

He said that Rs 10.34 lakh, 6000 Nepal currency, six cars, 154 mobiles, five laptops, one DVR, 10 hard disks, six original certificates of candidates, along with photocopies and original identity proof documents and an agreement filed with a coaching centre were seized from the agents.

The DGP revealed that three coaching centres, two by Kangra police and one by Una police have been found to be involved so far and added that gangs from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh are also involved.