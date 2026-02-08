75-year-old patient carried on palanquin at IGMCH; condition critical, says doctor

If the link road had been cleared, we are sure Shiv Lal ji could have been in better health, Shiv Lal's nephew said

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 8, 2026 01:08 PM IST
vikramaditya singhPWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday acknowledged the disruption caused by blocked link roads and said directions had been issued to ensure early clearance. (File photo)
The 75-year-old patient suffering from multiple ailments who had to be carried on shoulders in a makeshift palanquin to a medical facility is admitted to Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMCH) and is in a critical condition, doctors said.

Dr Balbir Verma, Head of the Department of Medicine, IGMCH Shimla, told The Indian Express, “Shiv Lal is in critical condition with multiple ailments. His heart is not pumping properly; his lungs are probably not functioning well. His blood pressure is very low. Medical reports also suggest kidney failure. If the patient does not show signs of improvement, we will have to shift him onto a ventilator… We are making our best efforts.”

Shiv Lal’s nephew Krishan Thakur said, “His medical reports suggest more than 80 per cent blockage in his heart along with low blood pressure. Doctors have also told us that he has been hit by a severe cold. He has been unconscious since being admitted to IGMC Shimla. He is on a complete liquid diet.”

Krishan, son of Shiv Lal’s younger brother, told The Indian Express, “If the link road had been cleared, we are sure Shiv Lal ji could have been in better health.”

Shiv Lal’s relatives along with others from the village walked around 7km on hilly terrains in around 3-feet deep snow loading the makeshift palanquin on their shoulders on Thursday.
“On Thursday, after reaching Bada Gushaini, we rushed Shiv Lal to the Government Hospital, Kullu, from where doctors referred him to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College & Hospital, Nerchowk, in Mandi. Due to his critical condition, doctors at Nerchowk also referred him to IGMC Shimla. We reached IGMC Shimla around 2.00 AM on Friday,” he said.

Krishan also claimed that they had contacted all concerned officials urging them to clear the snow-laden link road, but no action was taken.

Shiv Lal has two elder brothers, a younger brother and three sisters who are married. At IGMC Shimla, he is being looked after by Krishan and two other relatives including his cousin Suresh Thakur.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh acknowledged the problems caused by the link roads blockage and said he will ensure that all roads are soon. Vikramaditya told The Indian Express, “I issued instructions to the concerned HPPWD officials of Balchowki area (Mandi) to clear all the link roads. I will personally take feedback.”The Challai village under Balchowki subdivision falls under Seraj constituency being represented by the ex-CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur.

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

