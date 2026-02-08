75-year-old patient carried on palanquin at IGMCH; condition critical, says doctor

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday acknowledged the disruption caused by blocked link roads and said directions had been issued to ensure early clearance. (File photo)

The 75-year-old patient suffering from multiple ailments who had to be carried on shoulders in a makeshift palanquin to a medical facility is admitted to Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMCH) and is in a critical condition, doctors said.

Dr Balbir Verma, Head of the Department of Medicine, IGMCH Shimla, told The Indian Express, “Shiv Lal is in critical condition with multiple ailments. His heart is not pumping properly; his lungs are probably not functioning well. His blood pressure is very low. Medical reports also suggest kidney failure. If the patient does not show signs of improvement, we will have to shift him onto a ventilator… We are making our best efforts.”