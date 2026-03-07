HP gets new Gov in Kavinder Gupta: Old RSS hand, went to jail during Emergency

Kavinder Gupta, who has served as secretary of the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, is known for his outspoken statements on political issues. (ANI Photo)

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has been named as 23rd Governor of Himachal Pradesh. He replaces Shiv Pratap Shukla has been made the Governor of Telangana. On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri called on Shukla at Lok Bhavan and extended his congratulations and best wishes on his new appointment.

Gupta, who has served as secretary of the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, is known for his outspoken statements on political issues. Gupta has a long association with the RSS, having joined the organisation when he was a minor.

Like many in the RSS, he too was jailed during the Emergency.Gupta was the secretary of the Punjab wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) between 1978-79 and headed the J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, from 1993-98. He ventured into politics at the civic level and was Jammu mayor for three consecutive terms between 2005 and 2010. He was also J&K’s general secretary for a brief period.