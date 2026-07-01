As monsoon covers entire Himachal, IMD warns tourists to avoid landslide-prone areas

The IMD has warned of heavy rain, landslides and travel disruptions during the first week of July (Express photo).

The Southwest Monsoon finally covered the entire Himachal Pradesh Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announcing that it has advanced into the remaining parts of the state six days later than the normal date of June 25.

“Although the overall monsoon rainfall during July is expected to remain below normal, the state is likely to witness excessive rainfall during the first week of the monsoon, beginning Wednesday,” Shobhit Katiyar, Director of IMD Shimla, told The Indian Express.

He said, “We have informed all stakeholders, including the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), about the onset of the monsoon. This time as well, we are developing a mechanism to alert the public on a day-to-day basis through telecommunication services.”