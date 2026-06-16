Big win for Himachal: Centre accepts demand of zero investment in Kishau project

2020 feasibility study estimates around 2,950 hectares in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could be submerged, affecting nearly 5,500 people

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaJun 16, 2026 10:03 PM IST
Kishau Multipurpose Project received a major boost after the Centre accepted Himachal Pradesh’s demand for zero financial contribution while retaining future benefits. (File)Kishau Multipurpose Project received a major boost after the Centre accepted Himachal Pradesh’s demand for zero financial contribution while retaining future benefits. (File Photo)
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In what Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu described as a “major victory” for Himachal Pradesh, the Centre on Tuesday agreed that the state would not be required to bear any financial burden for the construction of the proposed Kishau Multipurpose Project on the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border.

Following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Sukhu said the state government had successfully safeguarded Himachal Pradesh’s interests by rejecting the terms agreed upon during the tenure of the previous BJP government and securing a fresh arrangement under which the state would receive substantial benefits without making any financial contribution to the project.

“The Union Home Minister and other stakeholders agreed to our condition that Himachal Pradesh will not spend any money on the project, as the natural resources, including water and land, belong to Himachal Pradesh,” Sukhu told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and representatives of the beneficiary states.

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According to Sukhu, it was decided that states expected to benefit from the project’s water and power components, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, would bear the financial burden of the project.

“It was agreed that if Punjab, Haryana and Delhi want water and electricity from the Kishau Multipurpose Project, they should bear the cost. Uttarakhand has agreed to bear the expenditure falling on its share of the project and requested the Union Home Minister to facilitate financial assistance and loans for construction,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that once power generation begins, Himachal Pradesh would earn more than Rs 600 crore annually without investing any funds in the project.

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Taking a swipe at the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu alleged that the former administration had failed to adequately safeguard the state’s interests during negotiations on the project.

The Kishau Multipurpose Project is proposed on the Tons River, a major tributary of the Yamuna, along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border. The project site falls in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh and is located about 50 km upstream of Dakpathar and around 10 km upstream of the existing Ichhari Dam.

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Estimated to cost around Rs 11,500 crore, the project is expected to generate 660 MW of hydroelectric power while also providing irrigation and drinking water benefits to several northern states. However, it has remained contentious because of concerns over displacement and environmental impact.

The development marks an endorsement of the stand taken by the Himachal Pradesh government at a meeting of the Upper Yamuna Board in New Delhi in December last year. At that meeting, also chaired by Amit Shah, the state government had categorically informed the Centre that it would not bear any financial burden for the project and had placed three key demands before the Union Government.

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These included full central funding of the project, release of nearly Rs 4,000 crore in pending arrears from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and resolution of long-pending rehabilitation and compensation issues relating to Pong Dam and BBMB project oustees.

State Energy Secretary Rakesh Kanwar had argued that while Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi would be the principal beneficiaries of the project’s water resources, their financial contribution remained unclear. He had also pointed out that Himachal Pradesh would bear a disproportionate share of the burden in terms of land acquisition, displacement and environmental impact.

According to a 2020 feasibility study, nearly 1,498 hectares of land in Himachal Pradesh, including eight villages affecting about 2,092 people, are likely to be submerged. In Uttarakhand, around 1,452 hectares across nine villages, affecting an estimated 3,406 people, would also be submerged. The total area expected to go under water is about 2,950 hectares.

The memorandum of understanding for establishing a joint venture to execute the project was signed by the governments of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in June 2015.

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Tuesday’s decision is expected to remove a major hurdle in the implementation of the long-pending project while allowing Himachal Pradesh to earn revenue from power generation without any direct financial investment.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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