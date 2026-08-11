Himachal rave party row: Top officers transferred, probe points to laxity in implementing rules

A five-day “festival” held in a forested area in Kasol had wrapped up two days before schedule, after the High Court ordered a probe and a police party that raided the site seized drugs.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaAug 11, 2026 05:34 PM IST
himachal rave party, rave party, himachal pradesh,The five-day Ananda Festival had wrapped up two days before schedule, on June 9, after the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered a probe and a police party that raided the site seized drugs. (File photo)
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With the Supreme Court now seized of the matter of “rave parties” organised near Kasol in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, a detailed spot inspection carried out by a probe panel into a “festival” in June has thrown up several findings of lax implementation of rules.

The report, by Vishal Tiwari of the District Legal Services Authority, notes that the ‘Ananda Festival Pre-Party’, originally scheduled from June 7 to June 11, was held in a secluded stretch big enough to hold around 5,000 people inside a forested area, which was difficult to reach, was given “sound permission” despite police warning about the possibility of drugs and psychotropic substances being widely available there, and its events stretched way past the permitted time of 10 pm.

The report also speaks about the death of a Russian DJ, Daria Kuminykh, 29, at a home stay in Kasol on June 11, believed to have been caused by a drug overdose. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

The five-day Ananda Festival had wrapped up two days before schedule, on June 9, after the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered a probe and a police party that raided the site seized drugs. Kasol-based Yashpal and Ishwar Singh, who had obtained the sound permission, were charged on grounds of allegedly serving liquor without a licence, and are out on interim bail. Two other FIRs were filed against two men allegedly caught with narcotics during the police search.

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Subsequently, at a hearing on June 24, the High Court ordered the transfer of senior officers, including the Kullu Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM); directed the registration of an FIR; and ordered a probe by a Special Investigating Team headed by an officer not below the rank of deputy inspector general.

The court called the case “a classical case of abject surrender” by the officers.

DC Anurag Chander Sharma and SP Madan Lal moved the Supreme Court against the High Court’s direction, and on Monday, the Himachal government informed the apex court that the two had been transferred out of Kullu. SDM Nishant Sharma, who issued the sound permission and is currently on medical leave, will also be transferred, the Court was told.

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The sequence of events began in June 2025, when Kullu-based NGO Himalayan Environment Protection Society filed a petition in the High Court alleging “rampant” rave parties around Kasol, with entry tickets priced anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7 lakh. This was not possible without bureaucratic connivance and political influence, the petition said.

Avinash Rai, president of HEPS, told The Indian Express, “We approached the High Court when we started noticing the direct impact of these parties, which have been held for a long time, on local youths… The consumption of drugs has also increased among them… We did not get any response from police, local administration or the Narcotics Control Bureau, and hence moved the court.”

The High Court subsequently clubbed the NGO’s complaint with other PILs of a similar nature pending before it.

Environmentalist Guman Singh, who has also been campaigning against these rave parties, says: “Why hold such events in secluded areas? It’s because the organisers of such events and participants don’t want to follow any rules.”

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A police officer says: “As per procedure, police clearance is necessary to hold musical events, cultural events etc… The area DSP, Rajesh Kumar, indeed pointed out the possibility of the use of drugs.”

Chuneshwar Thakur, the lawyer for suspects Yashpal and Ishwar Singh, says they are innocent. “They only leased out their land for a party. They obtained the sound permission but they were not the organizers.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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