Himachal notifies Juvenile Justice Rules: ‘No FIR against juveniles unless offence heinous’

A DSP rank officer in Shimla told The Indian Express though police doesn't arrest a juvenile in conflict with law, but FIRs were lodged for every offence from theft and snatching to assault. “We are yet to get a copy of the new Rules”. (File Photo)
The Himachal Pradesh government has notified the Himachal Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2026, introducing major procedural changes in dealing with children in conflict with law. The Rules, framed under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, were notified on Monday after they were approved by the Governor. The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has been designated as the nodal agency for implementing the new framework.
A key reform under the new Rules pertains to the manner in which offences involving juveniles are recorded. As per Rule 8 relating to pre-production action, no FIR shall be registered against a child unless a heinous offence is alleged or the offence involves adult co-accused. In all other cases, the Special Juvenile Police Unit or the Child Welfare Police Officer will record the details of the alleged offence in the general daily diary and will lodge a Daily Dairy Report (DDR).
However, if a juvenile is found to be involved in a crime along with adults, an FIR will be mandatorily registered. The performa related to the juveniles in the conflict of law will have three categories of offences including petty, serious and heinous.
A DSP rank officer in Shimla told The Indian Express though police doesn’t arrest a juvenile in conflict with law, but FIRs were lodged for every offence from theft and snatching to assault. “We are yet to get a copy of the new Rules”.
In cases of heinous offences alleged to have been committed by a child, who has completed the age of 16 years, the Child Welfare Police Officer shall produce the statement of witnesses recorded by him and other documents prepared during the course of investigation within a period of one month from the date of first production of the child before the Juvenile Justice Board, a copy of which shall also be given to the child or parent or guardian of the child.
The Rules further add that apprehension of a child should be limited to cases involving heinous offences, unless such action is deemed to be in the best interest of the child. In cases involving petty or serious offences where apprehension is not necessary, the police will instead inform the Board and notify the child’s parents or guardians regarding the date of appearance.
The Rules mandate the constitution of one or more Juvenile Justice Boards in each district through official notification. Each Board will be headed by a Judicial Magistrate First Class with at least three years of experience, designated as the Principal Magistrate. The Board will also include two social worker members, one of whom must be a woman, forming a bench. These members will be appointed by the state government on the recommendations of a selection committee. Similarly, the Rules provide for the constitution of Child Welfare Committees in each district. The chairperson and members will be appointed by the state government based on recommendations of the selection committee.
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Members must be between 35 and 65 years of age and possess qualifications in fields such as child psychology, psychiatry, law, social work, sociology, education, or human development. The Rules also tighten norms for the registration of Child Care Institutions (CCIs). All institutions providing care to children in need of protection or those in conflict with law — whether run by the government or voluntary organisations — must be registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, irrespective of their registration under any other law.
Institutions are required to submit detailed documentation, including their governing structure, financial records for the previous three years, and a record of social service. They must also furnish a declaration confirming that they have not been involved in any child abuse, child labour, or immoral activities, and have not been blacklisted by any authority.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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