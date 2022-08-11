Himachal Pradesh: House pays homage to 4 ex-MLAs, Opp seeks no-confidence motion

The last session of the 13th Vidhan Sabha began on Wednesday amid calls for no confidence by the Opposition. The House paid homage to four former MLAs.

The session began with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paying condolence to the four former MLAs — Sukh Ram, Praveen Sharma, Mastram and Roop Singh Chauhan. The CM said that the leaders had contributed toward the development of the state during their tenures. The Opposition leaders hailed Sukh Ram, who served as IT minister during Narasimha Rao government, as a visionary who worked tirelessly for the people of Mandi.

Congress Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded a no-confidence motion against the government. The Opposition

alleged that the government machinery failed to function and that the mandate of development was not upheld. The ruling party argued that the Congress demand was an effort to divert attention and that they had the numbers to pass the floor test.

The Speaker adjourned the House briefly following aggressive sloganeering by both parties. After the session resumed, the Speaker gave time on Thursday for a debate on the no-confidence motion. The BJP reiterated that with the requiste numbers, they will not face an issue in passing the floor test.

The Congress leaders wore black bands to the House in protest against government policies. During the recent Lok Sabha session, Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, had worn black clothes as a mark of protest against inflation and unemployment.

The four-day monsoon session is likely to witness heated debates as both parties gear up for polls. Apple farmer protests, price rise and employment will take centre stage in this final session of the present legislature.

In the 68-member House, the BJP had formed government with 43 MLAs in the previous elections while the Congress won 22 seats. The lone CPI(M) MLA, Rakesh Singha, lent support to the Congress while two Independent MLAs have their allegiance to the BJP.