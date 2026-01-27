Himachal Pradesh holds review meet for upcoming Bulk Drug Park

A comprehensive review meeting was held Tuesday on the progress of works for the upcoming Bulk Drug Park (BDP) at Una’s Haroli, Himachal Pradesh. The meeting was chaired by Yunus, Commissioner Industries-cum-CEO, Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL). Tilak Raj Sharma, Additional Director Industries cum Additional CEO, HPBDPIL, was also present in the meeting.

Senior officers from key line departments including HPPWD, HPTCL, HPSEBL, Jal Shakti Vibhag and the Forest Department presented detailed updates on their respective components of the project.

A spokesperson said, “After the meeting, the officials visited the Rising Mains and the Charging Structures, and expressed satisfaction at the work undertaken by Jal Shakti Vibhag. Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Naresh Dhiman, informed that the work for providing 15 MLD water supply at the Bulk Drug Park site is progressing satisfactorily and approximately 95 per cent has been completed.”

The remaining work will be completed and the system will be made operational, enabling supply of water to the project site by the end of March, 2026.

The ongoing works amount to more than Rs 200 crore, the spokesperson said.

