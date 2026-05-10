Bird watchers record 208 bird species in Himachal Pradesh; 126 in Kangra

The event also witnessed the highest-ever public participation since the Himalayan Bird Count was launched in 2024.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMay 10, 2026 10:29 PM IST
birdsOfficials said the 2026-edition marked the first time that all 12 districts of the state participated in the event, making it the most extensive bird documentation exercise conducted in the state so far. (File Photo)
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As many as 208 bird species including the migratory and residential birds were recorded during a day long bird watching and the Himalayan Bird Count-2026 event held across 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh, the results of which were announced Sunday. The day-long event was held on Saturday.

Birders in Kangra district recorded the highest bird species — 126 out of 208. Meanwhile, the event also witnessed the highest participation of birdwatchers and bird enthusiasts as 1,500 birders participated in the event.

The event also witnessed the highest-ever public participation since the Himalayan Bird Count was launched in 2024. More than 1,500 birdwatchers, naturalists, students, photographers, forest officials and nature enthusiasts took part in the exercise conducted through the global eBird platform.

Officials said the 2026-edition marked the first time that all 12 districts of the state participated in the event, making it the most extensive bird documentation exercise conducted in the state so far.

The PCCF (Wildlife) and the Chief Wildlife Warden, R Lalnunsanga, termed the results encouraging. He said the increasing number of bird species being recorded reflected growing awareness and participation in biodiversity conservation activities.

“The recording of 208 bird species through 146 bird checklists is the highest since the Bird Count was started in the state in 2024. The results are extremely encouraging. Ornithologists also observed that many bird species were actively breeding during this time of the year, which experts describe as a positive indicator for the health of Himalayan ecosystems and bird populations.”

Only eight districts had participated in the event in 2024 and 2025, according to the data. During the inaugural edition in 2024, around 166 bird species were recorded through 78 checklists.

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In 2025, the number increased to 183 with the same number of checklists.

However, in 2026, the count rose sharply to 208 bird species documented through 146 checklists spread across all districts.

Mandi recorded the highest participation with 37 checklists submitted during the event, followed by Kinnaur with 31 checklists.

Regional Bird Count India coordinator Santosh Thakur said the event’s expansion and increased awareness among people had contributed significantly to the record participation and species count.

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“The highest participation and increase in the ambit of the event are among the main reasons why the highest number of bird species was recorded this time. Two districts — Hamirpur and Una — participated in the event for the first time and showed encouraging involvement.”

He also said continuous awareness campaigns among educational institutions, local communities, birding groups and nature enthusiasts had helped create greater interest in bird conservation and nature-based activities across the state.

Thakur said initiatives such as the Himalayan Bird Count generate valuable long-term scientific data that can help researchers understand bird population trends and support future conservation planning in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region.

Deputy Commissioner (Kinnaur) Amit Kumar Sharma said such initiatives were important for biodiversity conservation and also for promoting nature education, eco-tourism and community participation.

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Officials and organisers described the event as a strong indication of the rapidly growing birding culture in Himachal and said such programmes would continue to strengthen future biodiversity conservation efforts in the state.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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