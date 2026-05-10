Bird watchers record 208 bird species in Himachal Pradesh; 126 in Kangra

Officials said the 2026-edition marked the first time that all 12 districts of the state participated in the event, making it the most extensive bird documentation exercise conducted in the state so far. (File Photo)

As many as 208 bird species including the migratory and residential birds were recorded during a day long bird watching and the Himalayan Bird Count-2026 event held across 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh, the results of which were announced Sunday. The day-long event was held on Saturday.

Birders in Kangra district recorded the highest bird species — 126 out of 208. Meanwhile, the event also witnessed the highest participation of birdwatchers and bird enthusiasts as 1,500 birders participated in the event.

The event also witnessed the highest-ever public participation since the Himalayan Bird Count was launched in 2024. More than 1,500 birdwatchers, naturalists, students, photographers, forest officials and nature enthusiasts took part in the exercise conducted through the global eBird platform.