Himachal to conduct Census 2027 in two phases, first phase from June 16

The notification emphasises that census data serves as the primary source of information at the grassroots level, covering villages, towns and urban wards. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government Thursday issued a detailed notification outlining the schedule and key provisions for the upcoming Census 2027, which will be conducted in two phases and include a digital enumeration process for the first time.

A notification in this regard has been published in accordance with Clause (3) of Article 348 of the Constitution of India and Rule 8(ii) of the Census Rules, 1990. It follows directions issued by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India. It was issued by officiating Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on April 22 under the General Administration Department (GAD).

As per the notification, the first phase — Houselisting and Housing Census — will be conducted from June 16 to July 15, 2026. This phase will also include a provision for self-enumeration, which will be available to the residents for a period of 15 days prior to the commencement of Houselisting.