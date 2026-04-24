Himachal to conduct Census 2027 in two phases, first phase from June 16

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The Himachal Pradesh government Thursday issued a detailed notification outlining the schedule and key provisions for the upcoming Census 2027, which will be conducted in two phases and include a digital enumeration process for the first time.
A notification in this regard has been published in accordance with Clause (3) of Article 348 of the Constitution of India and Rule 8(ii) of the Census Rules, 1990. It follows directions issued by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India. It was issued by officiating Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on April 22 under the General Administration Department (GAD).
As per the notification, the first phase — Houselisting and Housing Census — will be conducted from June 16 to July 15, 2026. This phase will also include a provision for self-enumeration, which will be available to the residents for a period of 15 days prior to the commencement of Houselisting.
The second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027 across the state. However, in snow-bound areas, the exercise will be conducted in September 2026, to ensure accessibility and accuracy of data collection.
The government has appealed to all the residents to extend full cooperation to census officials during the exercise and provide accurate information.
The notification emphasises that census data serves as the primary source of information at the grassroots level, covering villages, towns and urban wards. It includes critical indicators such as housing conditions, amenities and assets, demographic details, literacy levels, religion, economic activity, migration patterns, and fertility rates. The data plays a crucial role in policy planning, governance and public administration by the Central and state governments.
Additionally, the census data is instrumental in the delimitation and reservation of constituencies for Parliament, state Assemblies, Panchayats and other local bodies.
The notification also reiterates key provisions of the Census Act, 1948.
It said, “Under Section 8, every individual is legally bound to answer questions posed by census officers truthfully, to the best of their knowledge. However, certain exemptions are provided, such as not being required to disclose the names of female household members or, in the case of women, the names of husbands or deceased husbands if restricted by custom. Section 9 mandates that occupants of premises must allow access to census officials and permit marking or numbering of properties for census purposes. Under Section 10, residents or managers of establishments may be required to fill in census schedules with relevant details.”
The Census Act also prescribes penalties for non-compliance, including fines up to Rs 1,000 and imprisonment of up to three years in certain cases, such as providing false information, refusing access and damaging census markings. The notification underscores that census records are confidential. Under Section 15 of the Act, such records cannot be inspected by the public or used as evidence in civil or criminal proceedings, except in cases related to offences under the Census Act.
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