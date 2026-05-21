Another setback for Himachal government as High Court quashes detention order under drugs act

The petitioner was arrested thrice, but the state claimed that he is still in contact with peddlers as per the CID reports. (File Photo)

In another setback to the state police, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed yet another detention order issued under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi, on Wednesday, set aside the detention order issued by the Superintendent of Police, Kullu, under which petitioner Anil Kumar alias Neelu was detained for a period of three months.

The petitioner was arrested thrice between March, 2015, and December, 2023, under the NDPS Act. Though the petitioner was convicted in the first case and under trial in two other cases, the state claimed that he is still in contact with peddlers as per the CID reports.