Another setback for Himachal government as High Court quashes detention order under drugs act

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi, on Wednesday, set aside the detention order issued by the Superintendent of Police, Kullu.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMay 21, 2026 10:36 PM IST
The petitioner was arrested thrice between March, 2015, and December, 2023, under the NDPS Act. Though the petitioner was convicted in the first case and under trial in two other cases, the state claimed that he is still in contact with peddlers as per the CID reports.The petitioner was arrested thrice, but the state claimed that he is still in contact with peddlers as per the CID reports. (File Photo)
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In another setback to the state police, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed yet another detention order issued under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi, on Wednesday, set aside the detention order issued by the Superintendent of Police, Kullu, under which petitioner Anil Kumar alias Neelu was detained for a period of three months.

The petitioner was arrested thrice between March, 2015, and December, 2023, under the NDPS Act. Though the petitioner was convicted in the first case and under trial in two other cases, the state claimed that he is still in contact with peddlers as per the CID reports.

Allowing the petition, the court observed that the detention order suffered from “non-application of mind” and violated constitutional safeguards guaranteed under the Indian Constitution’s Article 22(5). During the hearing, the state police defended the detention order through the office of the Additional Advocate General, citing repeated criminal cases allegedly registered against the petitioner under the Forest Act.

The state relied upon the Supreme Court judgment in G Reddeiah vs Government of Himachal Pradesh and Another (2012).

However, the HC rejected the contention, noting that the cited judgment pertained to a habitual forest offender involved in multiple cases of smuggling red sanders wood and forest wealth theft.

“Perusal of the said judgment would go on to show that the detenue therein was involved in forest offences and as many as eight FIRs had been registered against him pertaining to smuggling of red sanders wood and theft of forest wealth, thereby indicating habitual involvement in such illegal activities. Therefore, the said judgment is not applicable in the aforesaid facts and circumstances,” the bench observed.

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The order also said, “Resultantly, we are of the considered opinion that in view of the settled principles of law, the non-application of mind with regard to the issue of proximate link with the failure to furnish the proper information to the petitioner enabling him to make representation against the detention order under Article 22(5) of the Constitution of India, the same cannot be sustained in the eyes of law.” The court also ordered, “In view of above, we have no option but to quash the detention order dated March 2, 2026 along with consequential orders and direct that the petitioner be set free forthwith immediately.”

The petitioner had challenged his detention under Section 3(1) of the PIT-NDPS Act, 1988.

Senior advocate Y K Thakur, along with advocates Bhanu Verma and Ritik Prasher, appeared for the petitioner, while Additional Advocate General Pranay Pratap Singh represented the respondents.
On May 18, the division bench quashed two detention orders issued against two brothers in Solan.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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