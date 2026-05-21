Himachal Pradesh High Court quashes chargesheet against ex-faculty over ‘derogatory emails’

The complainant alleged that he received threatening and derogatory remarks through an email. The investigation had established that the internet connection was issued to the agriculture university and the device’s IP address belonged to the petitioner in February, 2019.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed a chargesheet against a former faculty of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, over alleged threatening and derogatory emails sent in 2019.

Allowing the petition under CrPC Section 482, the HC of Justice Sandeep Sharma held that although the email contained “filthy” and objectionable language, the essential ingredients required to establish offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 504, 506 and 507 were not made out.

The High Court held that the contents of the email did not amount to criminal intimidation under IPC Section 506 as there was no clear threat of injury to the complainant, his reputation, property or family members, nor any indication that the petitioner intended to cause alarm. The court also ruled that IPC Section 507 dealing with anonymous criminal intimidation was not applicable since the email was allegedly traced to the petitioner’s IP address.