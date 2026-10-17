Why a newly carved Devta was denied an invitation to Kullu Dussehra

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High Court cites tradition; says Gharelu Devtas and new dieties cannot claim inherent right to space and faciities at the international festival; upholds Kullu DC’s order

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 09:46 PM IST
travelThe Kullu Dussehra festival will be held from October 21 to 27 this year.(Wikimedia commons)
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A gharelu (household) or newly carved Devta (deity) cannot claim an inherent right to an official invitation or VIP facilities at the International Kullu Dussehra festival, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled, upholding the district administration’s decision to deny such facilities to a deity from Banjar.

Dismissing a petition filed on behalf of Devta Bansheera Maharaj Sidhwan, Justice Sandeep Sharma upheld a January 10, 2025, order of the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, refusing to allocate space and provide associated facilities to the deity at the festival.

The petition was filed by the deity’s kardar (caretaker), Tej Ram, through advocate Subhash Mohan Snehi. The petitioner had sought directions to the Dussehra Committee to issue an advance invitation to the deity every year and provide seating at the Dussehra ground, along with tents, mats and nazrana (an honorarium or customary offering), on the same terms as those extended to other invited deities. The petitioner had argued that several household Devtas visit the festival but are not provided facilities comparable to those extended to officially invited deities.
The Kullu Dussehra festival will be held from October 21 to 27 this year. At least 347 deities have been invited by the district administration and the Kullu Jila Devta Kardar Sangh, the body representing the caretakers of local deities.

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In its verdict on Friday, the High Court noted that the petitioner deity was a gharelu Devta that came into existence in 1990 after separating from the original Devta Bansheera. Its chariot was also created by the caretaker and was not historical in nature, unlike that of the original deity, which has been participating in the Dussehra festival since 2007.

The court further observed that the petitioner deity was recorded as a gharelu Devta and had no documented historical recognition in the Wajib-ul-Arz, a historical revenue record that documents local customs and traditions, including those associated with deities.

Noting that there were no documented criteria for inviting deities to the festival, the court said the Kullu Dussehra Festival Committee followed established tradition as its benchmark. Invitations were extended to deities that had attended, or had been invited to, the festival for generations and enjoyed widespread veneration in the region, it said.

“Since Devta functions as a unique cultural institution, binding society culturally and religiously and serving as a centre of faith for the local community, the prerogative of recommending deities for invitation to the festival ought to remain with the Kardar Sangh,” the court observed.

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The bench also held that the petitioner had failed to establish that similarly placed deities had been invited and provided facilities comparable to those extended to traditionally recognised deities.

It referred to an October 10, 2011, resolution of the Kullu Jila Devta Kardar Sangh recommending against inviting household and newly carved-out deities to the festival.

The state government and district administration had also cited constraints of space and budget, submitting that accommodating every newly established or household deity would make it difficult to manage festival arrangements.

Finding no illegality or infirmity in the Deputy Commissioner’s order, the High Court dismissed the petition while leaving the petitioner free to pursue an appropriate remedy in accordance with law.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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