Why a newly carved Devta was denied an invitation to Kullu Dussehra

A gharelu (household) or newly carved Devta (deity) cannot claim an inherent right to an official invitation or VIP facilities at the International Kullu Dussehra festival, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled, upholding the district administration’s decision to deny such facilities to a deity from Banjar.

Dismissing a petition filed on behalf of Devta Bansheera Maharaj Sidhwan, Justice Sandeep Sharma upheld a January 10, 2025, order of the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, refusing to allocate space and provide associated facilities to the deity at the festival.

The petition was filed by the deity’s kardar (caretaker), Tej Ram, through advocate Subhash Mohan Snehi. The petitioner had sought directions to the Dussehra Committee to issue an advance invitation to the deity every year and provide seating at the Dussehra ground, along with tents, mats and nazrana (an honorarium or customary offering), on the same terms as those extended to other invited deities. The petitioner had argued that several household Devtas visit the festival but are not provided facilities comparable to those extended to officially invited deities.

The Kullu Dussehra festival will be held from October 21 to 27 this year. At least 347 deities have been invited by the district administration and the Kullu Jila Devta Kardar Sangh, the body representing the caretakers of local deities.