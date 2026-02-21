Himachal Pradesh govt to launch special vaccination campaign against cervical cancer

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 09:33 PM IST
The nationwide campaign is proposed to start from March 29 and will be conducted every Sunday for three months across designated government health institutions.The nationwide campaign is proposed to start from March 29 and will be conducted every Sunday for three months across designated government health institutions. (File Photo)
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the government will launch a special vaccination campaign against cervical cancer, the second most common cancer type among women in India after breast cancer. A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (Shimla) Anupam Kashyap on Friday.

It was informed that ASHA workers will begin a door-to-door survey from March 1 to identify eligible beneficiaries. The nationwide campaign is proposed to start from March 29 and will be conducted every Sunday for three months across designated government health institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said, “As per the Government of India guidelines, girls who have completed 14 years but are below 15 years of age will be eligible for a single-dose HPV vaccine, including migrants and destitute children. The vaccine, including Gardasil, will be administered free of cost under the campaign, though it can cost up to Rs 10,000 per dose in the private sector”.

A total of 39 vaccination sites have been identified in the district, including five in Shimla city. Registration will be done on the U-WIN portal through ASHA workers, and parental consent will be mandatory. The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to ensure no eligible girl is left out of the drive.

Cervical cancer occurs in the cervix and is primarily caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection. In India, around 1.2 to 1.3 lakh new cases are reported annually, with nearly 75,000 to 80,000 women diagnosed each year. Health officials said vaccination and timely screening can prevent up to 83 per cent of cases.

