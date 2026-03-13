BJP slams Himachal Pradesh govt’s move to exclude vigilance dept from RTI ambit

The opposition BJP Friday criticised the Himachal Pradesh government a day after the state decided to exclude the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

On March 12, 2026, the Department of Personnel (Administrative Reforms) issued an official notification stating that the bureau will no longer fall under the RTI Act provisions. The decision was taken under Section 24(4) of the RTI Act.

Senior BJP MLA and party spokesperson Randhir Sharma said “The state government’s decision reflects a dictatorial mindset. It violates the rights of common citizens to obtain information through the RTI Act.”