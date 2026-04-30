Himachal Pradesh government relieves IPS officer from state cadre; to join Haryana Police

The order also pointed out that Aditi had attended a mid-career interaction programme between December 8 and December 10, 2025, at the Dr R S Tolia Uttarakhand Academy of Administration in Nainital, during which she remained away from duty for over a week.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaApr 30, 2026 04:21 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh government relieves IPS officer from state cadre, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh government, Haryana Police, Indian express news, current affairsAditi was posted as SP, SV&ACB, Dharamshala on November 5, 2025. Prior to this, she also served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Dharamshala.
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The Himachal Pradesh government has relieved 2021-batch IPS officer Aditi Singh from the Himachal cadre with immediate effect following her inter-cadre transfer to the Haryana Police, following her frequent leaves affecting the office’s functioning. Aditi’s leaves had prompted HP DGP Ashok Tewari to assign her charge to her subordinate on February 23. She was formally relieved through orders issued by officiating Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on April 26.

According to the orders, “Consequent upon the inter-cadre transfer of IPS Aditi Singh from Himachal Pradesh cadre to Haryana cadre, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh is pleased to relieve IPS Aditi Singh, Superintendent of Police, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), from the Himachal Pradesh cadre with immediate effect. She is directed to join her duties in the new cadre under intimation to all concerned quarters.”

Aditi was posted as SP, SV&ACB, Dharamshala on November 5, 2025. Prior to this, she also served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Dharamshala.

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express that Singh had applied for an inter-cadre transfer to the Haryana Police through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “The central government cleared her request on April 10, and the MHA subsequently communicated to the Himachal Pradesh government to relieve her.”

Singh’s transfer comes in the backdrop of an unusual administrative intervention earlier this year, when concerns were raised over her frequent absence from duty.

On February 24, Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari issued an order directing that her subordinate, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Braham Dass Bhatia, would handle her responsibilities at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Northern Range, Dharamshala, during her leave or whenever she was absent from headquarters.

The order noted that the frequent leave taken by the officer was adversely affecting the functioning of the office.

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According to the official record, Aditi availed 25 days of leave between January 8 and February 22. This included a mix of casual leave, sick leave and earned leave. She was on leave from January 8 to January 11, again on January 12, and subsequently between January 16 and January 19. Later, she remained on earned and sick leave from February 8 to February 22.

The order also pointed out that Aditi had attended a mid-career interaction programme between December 8 and December 10, 2025, at the Dr R S Tolia Uttarakhand Academy of Administration in Nainital, during which she remained away from duty for over a week.

In a notable directive, the DGP ordered that even during her presence, ASP Bhatia would remain associated with her work to ensure continuity and prevent disruption in official functioning.

“It has been observed that Aditi Singh, IPS, Superintendent of Police, SV&ACB, Northern Range, Dharamshala, has been frequently proceeding on leave, due to which the functioning of the office is being adversely affected,” the order had said.

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Sources said with her immediate relieving, Aditi is now expected to join the Haryana Police cadre as per the directions issued by the Centre.

Inter-cadre transfers of All India Services officers are processed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and are typically granted under specific provisions.

 

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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