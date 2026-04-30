Himachal Pradesh government relieves IPS officer from state cadre; to join Haryana Police

The Himachal Pradesh government has relieved 2021-batch IPS officer Aditi Singh from the Himachal cadre with immediate effect following her inter-cadre transfer to the Haryana Police, following her frequent leaves affecting the office’s functioning. Aditi’s leaves had prompted HP DGP Ashok Tewari to assign her charge to her subordinate on February 23. She was formally relieved through orders issued by officiating Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on April 26.

According to the orders, “Consequent upon the inter-cadre transfer of IPS Aditi Singh from Himachal Pradesh cadre to Haryana cadre, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh is pleased to relieve IPS Aditi Singh, Superintendent of Police, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), from the Himachal Pradesh cadre with immediate effect. She is directed to join her duties in the new cadre under intimation to all concerned quarters.”

Aditi was posted as SP, SV&ACB, Dharamshala on November 5, 2025. Prior to this, she also served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Dharamshala.

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express that Singh had applied for an inter-cadre transfer to the Haryana Police through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “The central government cleared her request on April 10, and the MHA subsequently communicated to the Himachal Pradesh government to relieve her.”

Singh’s transfer comes in the backdrop of an unusual administrative intervention earlier this year, when concerns were raised over her frequent absence from duty.

On February 24, Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari issued an order directing that her subordinate, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Braham Dass Bhatia, would handle her responsibilities at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Northern Range, Dharamshala, during her leave or whenever she was absent from headquarters.

The order noted that the frequent leave taken by the officer was adversely affecting the functioning of the office.

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According to the official record, Aditi availed 25 days of leave between January 8 and February 22. This included a mix of casual leave, sick leave and earned leave. She was on leave from January 8 to January 11, again on January 12, and subsequently between January 16 and January 19. Later, she remained on earned and sick leave from February 8 to February 22.

The order also pointed out that Aditi had attended a mid-career interaction programme between December 8 and December 10, 2025, at the Dr R S Tolia Uttarakhand Academy of Administration in Nainital, during which she remained away from duty for over a week.

In a notable directive, the DGP ordered that even during her presence, ASP Bhatia would remain associated with her work to ensure continuity and prevent disruption in official functioning.

“It has been observed that Aditi Singh, IPS, Superintendent of Police, SV&ACB, Northern Range, Dharamshala, has been frequently proceeding on leave, due to which the functioning of the office is being adversely affected,” the order had said.

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Sources said with her immediate relieving, Aditi is now expected to join the Haryana Police cadre as per the directions issued by the Centre.

Inter-cadre transfers of All India Services officers are processed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and are typically granted under specific provisions.