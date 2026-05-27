Himachal forest fires surge to 248, Mandi worst hit this summer

The Chief of the Himachal Forest Fire Protection cell did not rule out human involvement in the state's forest fires.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaMay 27, 2026 04:18 PM IST
Himachal forest fires, Kasauli forest fire, indian express news, Himachal summer wildfireThe Solan Forest Circle, which includes the Kasauli forest area, has witnessed 9 major fire incidents, including the latest blaze. (Express File Photo)
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Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a sharp rise in forest fires during the ongoing summer season, with as many as 248 incidents reported across the state’s 11 Reserve Forest Circles so far this year. Of these, 241 incidents have been recorded between April 15 and May 27, highlighting the growing threat posed by forest fires during the peak summer months.

The Mandi Forest Circle has emerged as the worst-affected region, reporting 81 forest fires in the last two months alone. Dharamshala Forest Circle recorded the second-highest number of incidents at 59, followed by Nahan Forest Circle in Sirmaur district with 49 fire incidents. Mandi, Sirmaur, and Bilaspur Forest Circles were among the 144 most vulnerable districts to the forest fires across the country.

The Solan Forest Circle, which includes the Kasauli forest area, has witnessed 9 major fire incidents, including the latest blaze that required the deployment of personnel from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army for firefighting operations.

Approximately 2985.22 hectares of forest area have been burnt, causing a loss of approximately Rs 70 lakh so far this year. The area includes 2596.71 hectares of natural burnt area, 192.76 hectares of plantation burnt area, and 195.74 hectares of other burnt area.

Also Read | Explained: Why forest fires are common in Himachal Pradesh

M Madhav, Conservator of Forests (CF) and Chief Forest Fire Protection Cell, Himachal Pradesh, told The Indian Express, “The majority of fire incidents were reported after the onset of the summer season. In Himachal Pradesh, the summer fire season generally starts from April 15. Out of the total 248 incidents, 241 have been reported after April 15 to date.”

‘Fires can’t be attributed entirely to extreme heat’

Madhav said while heatwave conditions and soaring temperatures were among the most probable causes behind the fires, the possibility of human involvement could not be ruled out. “Heatwave and scorching temperatures are indeed among the likely reasons, but when fire incidents are being reported even in Shimla forests, these cannot be attributed entirely to extreme heat,” he said.

He added that the Forest Department has placed its field staff on alert in vulnerable areas. “Our field staff has been alerted. The divisional forest officer (DFO), Solan, along with other officials, is currently stationed in Kasauli. The Kasauli forests share boundaries with the Air Force Station there,” Madhav said.

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Forest officials said continuous dry weather, rising temperatures, the accumulation of dry pine needles, and human negligence remain major contributing factors behind the recurring forest fires in the hill state. The department has intensified monitoring and firefighting preparedness in sensitive forest zones as temperatures continue to rise across several districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Decades-old ‘simmering’ fires, termites, invasive weeds: Why forests in 3 Himachal districts are in critical decline

A senior forest officer said three vulnerable districts, Mandi, Surmaur and Bilapsur, were selected for a French-aided project AFD, under which Rs 8 crore has already been sanctioned for resources to prevent forest fires.

“The money was sanctioned under the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Risk Reduction & Preparedness component. Under this, we have decided to procure powerful drones equipped with cameras to patrol forests and catch people who trigger fires within forest areas. Manpower is always an issue with the forest department.”

Other factors

Environmentalist Guman Singh and Sandeep Minhas stressed that, apart from human negligence, factors such as global warming and the abundance of highly flammable, fire-prone pine trees can’t be ignored.

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“Forest fires in Himachal increase in summer, and almost 90 per cent of the incidents are due to human negligence,” Minhas said.

“The mid-Himalayas, in which most of Himachal Pradesh falls, is full of pine trees, including those of indigenous and exotic species. All of these species are vulnerable to fire. The needles of pine trees catch fire speedily. The pine trees are full of resin, which is very inflammable. Although the new plantation of pine trees has not been done by the forest department for a long time, the pine species also grows on its own without any assistance,” Singh said.

Forest Department data showed that only seven fire incidents were reported during the winter season, including five in Shimla Forest Circle and two in Chamba Forest Circle, indicating a steep escalation in the number with the onset of summer.

Among other forest circles, Hamirpur reported 17 fire incidents, Shimla recorded 10, Bilaspur nine, Solan nine, Chamba seven, Wildlife South four, Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP), Kullu two, and Rampur one incident.

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In 2025, 561 forest fire incidents were reported in the state. Out of this, 276 forest fires were reported during the summer season. With 92 forest fires, the Dharamshala Forest Circle was the worst affected.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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