Himachal’s first island tourism project at Gobind Sagar Lake to be ready by Sept-end

Known for picturesque mountains and captivating hill stations that attract tourists from across the country and abroad, Himachal Pradesh is diversifying its tourism sector with the first-ever island tourism project at the Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur district, which is likely to be operational by the end of September after a delay of almost one year.

Officials familiar with the project said the three islands — Jeori Pattan, Dhararsani and Bholu — have been envisaged to be developed in line with island destinations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while ensuring environmentally sustainable infrastructure through portable, non-permanent structures.

They said tenders for developing tourism infrastructure on three islands were awarded last year, but work has so far begun at only two locations— at Jeori Pattan near the Mandi-Bharari bridge on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway and another at Dhararsani at Jagatkhana—while development of the third site at Bholu is expected to begin once pending logistical issues are resolved. Jeori Pattan is nearly 130 km from Chandigarh and well connected by road. From September 15 to January, Dhararsani at Jagatkhana will be accessible by boat, and thereafter it can be reached by vehicle as the water recedes.