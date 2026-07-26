Himachal’s first island tourism project at Gobind Sagar Lake to be ready by Sept-end

Known for picturesque mountains and captivating hill stations that attract tourists from across the country and abroad, Himachal Pradesh is diversifying its tourism sector with the first-ever island tourism project at the Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur district, which is likely to be operational by the end of September after a delay of almost one year.
Officials familiar with the project said the three islands — Jeori Pattan, Dhararsani and Bholu — have been envisaged to be developed in line with island destinations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while ensuring environmentally sustainable infrastructure through portable, non-permanent structures.
They said tenders for developing tourism infrastructure on three islands were awarded last year, but work has so far begun at only two locations— at Jeori Pattan near the Mandi-Bharari bridge on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway and another at Dhararsani at Jagatkhana—while development of the third site at Bholu is expected to begin once pending logistical issues are resolved. Jeori Pattan is nearly 130 km from Chandigarh and well connected by road. From September 15 to January, Dhararsani at Jagatkhana will be accessible by boat, and thereafter it can be reached by vehicle as the water recedes.
Ashish, a Bilaspur-based entrepreneur and one of the successful bidders, said the project was delayed for multiple factors. “Work is progressing now. Not a single structure on these islands will be concrete. These will be made of fibre and portable material,” Ashish told The Indian Express.
According to the agreement, Ashish will pay Rs 2.15 lakh annually to the state government for operating tourism facilities, with the lease amount increasing by 15 per cent every year over the next five years.
Explaining the reasons behind the delay, Ashish said, “During monsoon, large portions of the islands submerged into the water, delaying transport of necessary items. Second, locals initially had raised objections, saying they would not be allowed to take grass from one of the sites, where parasailing adventure water motor-sports would be started. But the problem has been resolved, and locals were allowed to take grass.”
Sources said another successful bidder awarded a separate island project would pay approximately Rs 13 lakh annually to the state government as per the agreement.
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Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Rahul Kumar on Saturday reviewed the project’s progress at a meeting of the Society for Tourism, Sports, Trade and Employment Generation. “Himachal Pradesh’s first island tourism destination will initially be developed at Jeori Pattan in Gobind Sagar Lake and opened to tourists next month if work proceeds as planned,” he said.
“This will not only be the first project in Himachal, but also the first in the region comprising Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other states. We convened a meeting of all the stakeholders for this project on Saturday. It was decided that the project will start by the end of September,” the DC told The Indian Express.
The DC said the project envisages developing the naturally occurring islands of Gobind Sagar Lake into eco-friendly tourism destinations offering accommodation, traditional Himachali cuisine and a range of recreational activities. “Visitors will be able to enjoy water sports, aero sports, fishing, sightseeing, pre-wedding shoots and cultural evenings featuring Himachali folk performances. Dedicated spaces will also be created for self-help groups, artisans and local entrepreneurs to market handicrafts, agricultural produce and other traditional products.”
“Our aim is to develop Bilaspur monsoon oriented tourism hub. In monsoon season, people avoid and advised to not go to hills but with island tourism, they can spend time here.” Rahul Kumar further said, “We have also protected the rights of local population while allowing them to use the land around the island for grazing their cattle, to collect the grass and fodder, and even made provisions to protect their traditions ways and routes.”
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The DC also reviewed proposals to expand water sports activities in the Mandi-Bharari, Kol Dam and Nakrana areas.
Officials said resolving local issues and creating supporting infrastructure would help establish Bilaspur as a year-round eco-tourism and adventure tourism destination, particularly during the monsoon season because of its proximity to Chandigarh and other northern states.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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