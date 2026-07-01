Spiti’s seabuckthorn, Kinnauri apple and topi among 8 Himachal products to get GI tag

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Eight traditional products of social, economic, cultural and agricultural significance of Himachal Pradesh have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) status, a senior official on Wednesday said.
The products granted the GI tag include Seabuckthorn (Chharma) of Spiti, Salooni Safed Makka, Chamba Metal Art, Sirmauri Loiya, Kinnauri Topi, Sepuvadi of Mandi, Kinnauri apple and Kinnauri jewellery.
The fresh registrations have taken products from Himachal Pradesh that now enjoy the GI Tag to 17, the official said, adding that these products represent the rich heritage, traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and agricultural excellence of different regions and reflect the unique identity of the State. The registrations have been secured through the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE).
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the people of the state, describing the recognition as a significant step towards preserving Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural, agricultural and artisanal heritage. He said the achievement is a testimony to the sustained efforts of the state government during the last three and a half years to preserve, protect and promote Himachal’s traditional heritage.
The GI recognition would protect the authenticity of these products, enhance their market value and create new livelihood opportunities for farmers, artisans, weavers and indigenous communities. “This recognition will help preserve our invaluable cultural heritage while opening new avenues for economic growth, rural entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods,” Sukhu said.
The CM further said that the state government is further pursuing GI registration for four indigenous products – Bhot Jau (barley from the Pangi region of Chamba), Chamba Chukh, Plectranthus honey (from the Bharmour region of Chamba) and Sirmaur ginger.
He said that the GI recognition for these products will strengthen the livelihoods of indigenous communities, artisans, weavers, farmers and traditional producers by creating greater opportunities for value addition, rural entrepreneurship and sustainable economic development.
Secretary, Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Sushil Kumar Singla, said that GI registration serves as an effective instrument for protecting these products from unauthorised imitation and misuse while significantly enhancing their branding, marketability and export potential.
Earlier, nine products of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu Shawl, Kangra tea, Chamba Rumal, Kinnauri shawl, Kangra painting, Himachali Kalazeera, Himachali Chulli oil, Chamba chappal, Lahauli Knitted socks and gloves, have received the GI tag.
What is a Geographical Indication?
As per the World Intellectual Property Organisation, a GI is “a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin”.
Typically, the GI tag is granted to agricultural products, foodstuff, handicrafts, industrial products, ane even wines and spirit drinks. The GI is covered as an element of intellectual property rights under the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property and under the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement. Once the GI tag is granted to a product, traders can apply for get a unique GI number to sell the said product carrying the GI logo. Those dealing in GI products without obtaining the unique GI number can be prosecuted under The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.
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