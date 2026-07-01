Spiti’s seabuckthorn, Kinnauri apple and topi among 8 Himachal products to get GI tag

Eight traditional products of social, economic, cultural and agricultural significance of Himachal Pradesh have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) status, a senior official on Wednesday said.

The products granted the GI tag include Seabuckthorn (Chharma) of Spiti, Salooni Safed Makka, Chamba Metal Art, Sirmauri Loiya, Kinnauri Topi, Sepuvadi of Mandi, Kinnauri apple and Kinnauri jewellery.

The fresh registrations have taken products from Himachal Pradesh that now enjoy the GI Tag to 17, the official said, adding that these products represent the rich heritage, traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and agricultural excellence of different regions and reflect the unique identity of the State. The registrations have been secured through the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE).