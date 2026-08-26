Light earthquake shakes Shimla, Chamba; no damage reported

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Earthquake tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and Chamba districts for a few seconds early Wednesday, with no loss of life or property reported so far, officials said.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Shimla at 5.46 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 10 km at 31.387° north latitude and 77.787° east longitude.
Earlier, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded in Chamba at around 4.38 am.
“We received an alert from the NCS. We have not received any information about any loss in Shimla district. However, we are on alert,” an official of the Shimla administration said.
The State Disaster Management Authority said the situation is under control across the affected areas, with no reports of damage.
Himachal Pradesh lies in the highly earthquake-prone Seismic Zones IV and V. In a recent draft, the Bureau of Indian Standards proposed placing the entire Himalayan region in Seismic Zone VI, classified as extremely vulnerable, but withdrew the proposal after an administrative review. The existing Zones IV and V classification remains in force.
The region has a history of devastating earthquakes. The 1905 Kangra earthquake, which also affected Chamba, claimed more than 10,000 lives and remains one of the deadliest seismic events in the region.
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