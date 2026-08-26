Light earthquake shakes Shimla, Chamba; no damage reported

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Shimla at 5.46 am, while an earlier magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded in Chamba at around 4.38 am. (Representational/File Photo)

Earthquake tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and Chamba districts for a few seconds early Wednesday, with no loss of life or property reported so far, officials said.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Shimla at 5.46 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 10 km at 31.387° north latitude and 77.787° east longitude.

Earlier, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded in Chamba at around 4.38 am.

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“We received an alert from the NCS. We have not received any information about any loss in Shimla district. However, we are on alert,” an official of the Shimla administration said.