Himachal Pradesh doubles entry fee to wildlife parks for Indians and foreigners

Himachal Pradesh has introduced new regulations for sanctuaries, titled the Wildlife Protection Himachal Pradesh (Amendment) Rules, 2026, under which the entry fee for Indian citizens and foreign nationals has been doubled. The new regulations, amended from the Wildlife Protection Himachal Pradesh Rules, 1975, came into effect on Wednesday.

Under the revised fee structure for entry and activities within the sanctuary areas, the Indians citizens will be required to pay an entry fee of Rs 300 compared to the former fee of Rs 150. Similarly, for the foreign nationals, the fee is fixed at Rs 600, which is twice as much as the previous fee of Rs 300. The officiating Chief Secretary-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) KK Pant has issued the notification in this regard.

The revised rules prescribe enhanced charges for entry, photography, research activities, and the use of vehicles and equipment in wildlife sanctuaries.

The state has a total of 28 wildlife sanctuaries covering approximately 5965 sq km. Out of these, Kais, Kanawar, Khokhan, Manali, Sainj and Tirthan are in the Kullu district. Shimla has three sanctuaries, including Shimla Water Catchment Wildlife Sanctuary, Talra Wildlife Sanctuary and Daranghati Wildlife Sanctuary. Chail Wildlife Sanctuary and Majathal Wildlife Sanctuary are in the Solan district.

Under the new fee structure, Indian citizens will be required to pay an entry and photography fee of Rs 300 per day for the first three days; an additional charge of Rs 500 per day will apply thereafter. For foreign nationals, the fee is fixed at Rs 600 per day for the first three days and Rs 1,000 per day for each additional day.

Children below the age of five will be exempt from the fee, while school students will be charged at half the prescribed rates. The notification said, “The fees for use of mobile cameras have been factored into and are inbuilt in the Entrance Fees-Rule 28(3) (a) and (b). The fees proposed under Rule 28(4) are only for the use of professional cameras.”

An additional charge of Rs 1,000 per day for light vehicles and Rs 2,000 per day for heavy vehicles has also been introduced. The use of mobile phone cameras will be covered under the entry fee, while separate charges will apply for professional photography equipment. For professional still cameras, Indian citizens will be charged Rs 625 for the first three days and Rs 125 for each additional day. The foreign nationals will pay double these rates, at Rs 1,250 and Rs 250, respectively.

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The Indian citizens will be charged Rs 12,500 for the first three days and Rs 18,500 for each additional day for cinematography. The use of drone cameras will require prior permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden. Private agencies and media houses seeking permission to operate drones in sanctuary areas will be charged Rs 50,000 for the first three days and Rs 75,000 for each additional day.

Sandeep Sharma, Director, Greater Himalayan National Park (GHNP), Kullu, said, “The entry fee and other charges differ from sanctuary to sanctuary. The previous entry fee for the sanctuary managed by the Wildlife Department from Rs 150 to Rs 200, is now standardised Rs 300. We received the notification today. New rates being finalised.”

The amended rules also revise charges for wildlife studies and scientific research. Indian citizens undertaking research activities will be required to pay Rs 100 per day, while foreign nationals will be charged Rs 500 per day. Annual licence fees were fixed across various categories, ranging from Rs 500 for Indian students to Rs 75,000 for the pharmaceutical industries.

Equipment hired from the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department will attract charges ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,250 per day, depending on the type of equipment.

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The notification further empowers the state government to revise these rates from time to time as deemed necessary.Saurabh Parashar

Shimla, June 11

Himachal Pradesh has introduced new regulations for sanctuaries, titled the Wildlife Protection Himachal Pradesh (Amendment) Rules, 2026, under which the entry fee for Indian citizens and foreign nationals has been doubled. The new regulations, amended from the Wildlife Protection Himachal Pradesh Rules, 1975, came into effect on Wednesday.

Under the revised fee structure for entry and activities within the sanctuary areas, the Indians citizens will be required to pay an entry fee of Rs 300 compared to the former fee of Rs 150. Similarly, for the foreign nationals, the fee is fixed at Rs 600, which is twice as much as the previous fee of Rs 300. The officiating Chief Secretary-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) KK Pant has issued the notification in this regard.

The revised rules prescribe enhanced charges for entry, photography, research activities, and the use of vehicles and equipment in wildlife sanctuaries.

Story continues below this ad

The state has a total of 28 wildlife sanctuaries covering approximately 5965 sq km. Out of these, Kais, Kanawar, Khokhan, Manali, Sainj and Tirthan are in the Kullu district. Shimla has three sanctuaries, including Shimla Water Catchment Wildlife Sanctuary, Talra Wildlife Sanctuary and Daranghati Wildlife Sanctuary. Chail Wildlife Sanctuary and Majathal Wildlife Sanctuary are in the Solan district.

Under the new fee structure, Indian citizens will be required to pay an entry and photography fee of Rs 300 per day for the first three days; an additional charge of Rs 500 per day will apply thereafter. For foreign nationals, the fee is fixed at Rs 600 per day for the first three days and Rs 1,000 per day for each additional day.

Children below the age of five will be exempt from the fee, while school students will be charged at half the prescribed rates. The notification said, “The fees for use of mobile cameras have been factored into and are inbuilt in the Entrance Fees-Rule 28(3) (a) and (b). The fees proposed under Rule 28(4) are only for the use of professional cameras.”

An additional charge of Rs 1,000 per day for light vehicles and Rs 2,000 per day for heavy vehicles has also been introduced. The use of mobile phone cameras will be covered under the entry fee, while separate charges will apply for professional photography equipment. For professional still cameras, Indian citizens will be charged Rs 625 for the first three days and Rs 125 for each additional day. The foreign nationals will pay double these rates, at Rs 1,250 and Rs 250, respectively.

Story continues below this ad

The Indian citizens will be charged Rs 12,500 for the first three days and Rs 18,500 for each additional day for cinematography. The use of drone cameras will require prior permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden. Private agencies and media houses seeking permission to operate drones in sanctuary areas will be charged Rs 50,000 for the first three days and Rs 75,000 for each additional day.

Sandeep Sharma, Director, Greater Himalayan National Park (GHNP), Kullu, said, “The entry fee and other charges differ from sanctuary to sanctuary. The previous entry fee for the sanctuary managed by the Wildlife Department from Rs 150 to Rs 200, is now standardised Rs 300. We received the notification today. New rates being finalised.”

The amended rules also revise charges for wildlife studies and scientific research. Indian citizens undertaking research activities will be required to pay Rs 100 per day, while foreign nationals will be charged Rs 500 per day. Annual licence fees were fixed across various categories, ranging from Rs 500 for Indian students to Rs 75,000 for the pharmaceutical industries.

Equipment hired from the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department will attract charges ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,250 per day, depending on the type of equipment.

Story continues below this ad

The notification further empowers the state government to revise these rates from time to time as deemed necessary.