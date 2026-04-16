Himachal government dismisses 3 college professors over sexual harassment charges

The cases, spanning from 2021 to 2024, involved allegations of inappropriate messaging, physical contact in labs, and attempted molestation.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaApr 16, 2026 03:06 PM IST
Himachal professorsThe accused are faculty members from institutions in Shimla, Hamirpur, and Chamba districts (Image generated using AI).
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The Himachal Pradesh government Thursday dismissed three assistant professors posted at different government colleges across the state over charges of sexual harassment of girl students, with immediate effect. The dismissal orders were issued by Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar following the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings in each case.

A senior officer said, “The decision to dismiss the three assistant professors was taken after these three were found guilty in the departmental probes, which were initiated to get into the details of the allegations and incidents. During the course of departmental probes, statements of all relevant persons, including the victims, suspects and witnesses, etc., were recorded.”

The action pertains to separate incidents reported between 2021 and 2024, involving faculty members from institutions in Shimla, Hamirpur, and Chamba districts. All three cases were examined under the provisions of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, with the government terming the misconduct as grave enough to warrant the major penalty of “dismissal from service”.

One of the dismissed faculty members, Virender Sharma, Assistant Professor (Mathematics) at Government College Tissa in Chamba district, was accused in a 2021 case involving a second-year BSc student of Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College, Chaura Maidan, Shimla.

According to the order, the complainant had alleged that the accused had been sending her inappropriate messages and later attempted to establish physical contact against her will after calling her to meet near a hotel in Shimla.

The student reportedly resisted and managed to escape, following which a formal complaint was lodged. After due inquiry and disciplinary proceedings, the government concluded that the charges had been proved, leading to his dismissal.

In another case, Dr Anil Kumar, Assistant Professor (Chemistry) at Sidharth Government College, Nadaun in Hamirpur district, faced allegations stemming from an incident dated November 14, 2024. A first-year BSc student had accused him of repeated inappropriate physical contact during a practical class in the college laboratory.

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The college authorities forwarded the complaint to the Directorate of Higher Education, after which he was suspended and subjected to disciplinary action. The inquiry found the conduct in violation of service rules, culminating in his removal from service.

The third case involved Pawan Kumar, Assistant Professor (Kathak), formerly posted at Jawahar Lal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts, Loharab, Shimla, and later at Government College, Dharamshala. A student of the institute accused him of prolonged sexual harassment and alleged that he had forcibly taken her to his residence at Sector 2 in New Shimla, where he attempted to molest her.

The complaint further highlighted the mental distress and trauma suffered by the victim due to the alleged conduct. Following recommendations of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and subsequent departmental proceedings, the government found the charges substantiated.

All three officials were initially suspended following preliminary inquiries, and formal charges were framed under Rule 14 of the CCS (CCA) Rules. The government, after examining the inquiries’ findings and the gravity of the misconduct, invoked Rule 11 to impose the penalty of dismissal.

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The orders emphasised that such acts strike at the very foundation of the teacher-student relationship, erode institutional integrity, and undermine public trust in the education system. The government observed that maintaining a safe and secure academic environment is paramount, and any deviation from professional conduct would invite strict action.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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