Himachal government dismisses 3 college professors over sexual harassment charges

The Himachal Pradesh government Thursday dismissed three assistant professors posted at different government colleges across the state over charges of sexual harassment of girl students, with immediate effect. The dismissal orders were issued by Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar following the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings in each case.

A senior officer said, “The decision to dismiss the three assistant professors was taken after these three were found guilty in the departmental probes, which were initiated to get into the details of the allegations and incidents. During the course of departmental probes, statements of all relevant persons, including the victims, suspects and witnesses, etc., were recorded.”

The action pertains to separate incidents reported between 2021 and 2024, involving faculty members from institutions in Shimla, Hamirpur, and Chamba districts. All three cases were examined under the provisions of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, with the government terming the misconduct as grave enough to warrant the major penalty of “dismissal from service”.

One of the dismissed faculty members, Virender Sharma, Assistant Professor (Mathematics) at Government College Tissa in Chamba district, was accused in a 2021 case involving a second-year BSc student of Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College, Chaura Maidan, Shimla.

According to the order, the complainant had alleged that the accused had been sending her inappropriate messages and later attempted to establish physical contact against her will after calling her to meet near a hotel in Shimla.

The student reportedly resisted and managed to escape, following which a formal complaint was lodged. After due inquiry and disciplinary proceedings, the government concluded that the charges had been proved, leading to his dismissal.

In another case, Dr Anil Kumar, Assistant Professor (Chemistry) at Sidharth Government College, Nadaun in Hamirpur district, faced allegations stemming from an incident dated November 14, 2024. A first-year BSc student had accused him of repeated inappropriate physical contact during a practical class in the college laboratory.

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The college authorities forwarded the complaint to the Directorate of Higher Education, after which he was suspended and subjected to disciplinary action. The inquiry found the conduct in violation of service rules, culminating in his removal from service.

The third case involved Pawan Kumar, Assistant Professor (Kathak), formerly posted at Jawahar Lal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts, Loharab, Shimla, and later at Government College, Dharamshala. A student of the institute accused him of prolonged sexual harassment and alleged that he had forcibly taken her to his residence at Sector 2 in New Shimla, where he attempted to molest her.

The complaint further highlighted the mental distress and trauma suffered by the victim due to the alleged conduct. Following recommendations of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and subsequent departmental proceedings, the government found the charges substantiated.

All three officials were initially suspended following preliminary inquiries, and formal charges were framed under Rule 14 of the CCS (CCA) Rules. The government, after examining the inquiries’ findings and the gravity of the misconduct, invoked Rule 11 to impose the penalty of dismissal.

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The orders emphasised that such acts strike at the very foundation of the teacher-student relationship, erode institutional integrity, and undermine public trust in the education system. The government observed that maintaining a safe and secure academic environment is paramount, and any deviation from professional conduct would invite strict action.