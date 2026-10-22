Himachal Police books DIG Sanjeev Gandhi for forgery, fund fraud; he says ‘witch hunt’

Constable says IPS officer, as then Shimla SSP, denied him reimbursement of Rs 1.87 lakh

It has been alleged when Gandhi was transferred out, the funds cleared for reimbursing the Constable were deposited back into the district police fund account.It has been alleged when Gandhi was transferred out, the funds cleared for reimbursing the Constable were deposited back into the district police fund account.
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The Himachal Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi on charges of cheating, forgery and misappropriation of government funds during his tenure as Senior Superintendent of Police, Shimla. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by a police constable who alleged that reimbursements sanctioned in his name were diverted and after auditors detected alleged unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 2.35 lakh from a district police fund, a police officer said.

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Gandhi, a 2012-batch IPS officer, termed the action a “witch hunt” and alleged personal and professional vendetta.

Gandhi served as Shimla SSP from January 23, 2023, to February 7, 2026, and is currently the Managing Director of the Himachal Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (HBCFDC) in Kangra.

A senior police officer said the FIR has been registered at Sadar police station on a complaint by Constable Jagdish Kumar who alleged that he was denied reimbursement of Rs 1.87 lakh he spent from his own pocket on official arrangements despite completing all formalities and despite being assured of the same by Gandhi. The FIR has been registered under Sections 316(5), 314, 318, 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The allegations pertain to the alleged diversion of funds, irregularities in financial transactions and the use of vouchers linked to reimbursement claims. Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the registration of the FIR.

“We have collected the documentary evidence, which prima facie establish the allegations. So far, we have not called the IPS officer or recorded his statement. We will follow the due process, including the recording of the statements of persons involved,” the spokesperson said.

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According to the complaint, Kumar, posted at Police Lines, Kaithu, was assigned duties pertaining to making official arrangements during 2024 and 2025. The Constable alleged that he was asked to pay for the necessary arrangements arrangements from his own packet, with the assurance that the department would reimburse him.

The constable claimed to have spent Rs 1,87,890 and subsequently submitted bills that were examined and approved for payment. “However, despite the bills being approved, the reimbursement was never made,” as per the complaint.

The complaint further alleged that on February 6, 2026, a day before Gandhi was transferred from the post of Shimla SSP, the officer called Kumar to his office and obtained his signatures on payment-related vouchers, on the pretext that it was required to complete the reimbursement process. Kumar alleged in his complaint that he was assured that the approved amount would be paid after the formalities were completed. However, he alleged, he never got the money.

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The alleged irregularity came to light in July 2026, when Kumar approached the accounts branch to check the status of his reimbursement. According to the complaint, Kumar was told that the amount had already been withdrawn from the relevant fund but had not been credited to his account.

Following the complaint, police examined the relevant financial records. Their scrutiny allegedly revealed that nearly Rs 2.35 lakh had been withdrawn irregularly from district police fund over nearly two years. The auditors could not trace any records detailing how the withdrawn cash was spent.

It has been alleged when Gandhi was transferred out, the funds cleared for reimbursing the Constable were deposited back into the district police fund account.

When contacted, Gandhi said he was unaware of the allegations and described the case as vendetta. “It is a witch hunt. I don’t know about these allegations. It is a part of personal and professional vendetta. Since I appeared before the CBI in connection with the death of former Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) Vimal Negi on October 13, many things have started working against me,” he alleged.

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Gandhi did not establish a link between his appearance before the CBI and the registration of the FIR against him.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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