Himachal Police books DIG Sanjeev Gandhi for forgery, fund fraud; he says ‘witch hunt’

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi on charges of cheating, forgery and misappropriation of government funds during his tenure as Senior Superintendent of Police, Shimla. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by a police constable who alleged that reimbursements sanctioned in his name were diverted and after auditors detected alleged unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 2.35 lakh from a district police fund, a police officer said.

Gandhi, a 2012-batch IPS officer, termed the action a “witch hunt” and alleged personal and professional vendetta.

Gandhi served as Shimla SSP from January 23, 2023, to February 7, 2026, and is currently the Managing Director of the Himachal Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (HBCFDC) in Kangra.

A senior police officer said the FIR has been registered at Sadar police station on a complaint by Constable Jagdish Kumar who alleged that he was denied reimbursement of Rs 1.87 lakh he spent from his own pocket on official arrangements despite completing all formalities and despite being assured of the same by Gandhi. The FIR has been registered under Sections 316(5), 314, 318, 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The allegations pertain to the alleged diversion of funds, irregularities in financial transactions and the use of vouchers linked to reimbursement claims. Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the registration of the FIR.

“We have collected the documentary evidence, which prima facie establish the allegations. So far, we have not called the IPS officer or recorded his statement. We will follow the due process, including the recording of the statements of persons involved,” the spokesperson said.

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According to the complaint, Kumar, posted at Police Lines, Kaithu, was assigned duties pertaining to making official arrangements during 2024 and 2025. The Constable alleged that he was asked to pay for the necessary arrangements arrangements from his own packet, with the assurance that the department would reimburse him.

The constable claimed to have spent Rs 1,87,890 and subsequently submitted bills that were examined and approved for payment. “However, despite the bills being approved, the reimbursement was never made,” as per the complaint.

The complaint further alleged that on February 6, 2026, a day before Gandhi was transferred from the post of Shimla SSP, the officer called Kumar to his office and obtained his signatures on payment-related vouchers, on the pretext that it was required to complete the reimbursement process. Kumar alleged in his complaint that he was assured that the approved amount would be paid after the formalities were completed. However, he alleged, he never got the money.

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The alleged irregularity came to light in July 2026, when Kumar approached the accounts branch to check the status of his reimbursement. According to the complaint, Kumar was told that the amount had already been withdrawn from the relevant fund but had not been credited to his account.

Following the complaint, police examined the relevant financial records. Their scrutiny allegedly revealed that nearly Rs 2.35 lakh had been withdrawn irregularly from district police fund over nearly two years. The auditors could not trace any records detailing how the withdrawn cash was spent.

It has been alleged when Gandhi was transferred out, the funds cleared for reimbursing the Constable were deposited back into the district police fund account.

When contacted, Gandhi said he was unaware of the allegations and described the case as vendetta. “It is a witch hunt. I don’t know about these allegations. It is a part of personal and professional vendetta. Since I appeared before the CBI in connection with the death of former Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) Vimal Negi on October 13, many things have started working against me,” he alleged.

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Gandhi did not establish a link between his appearance before the CBI and the registration of the FIR against him.