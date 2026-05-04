Himachal Pradesh declares Class 12 results; pass percentage rises to 92.02%

Anshit Kumar from Kangra district secures first position.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMay 4, 2026 01:27 PM IST
exam resultsOf the total candidates, 64,473 students were from government schools, while 16,636 students were from private institutions. (Representative Image)
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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) Monday declared the results of the Class 10+2 examinations held in March. This year, the pass percentage has risen significantly to cross the 90 per cent-mark.

According to data released by the Board, a total of 81,109 students appeared in the examination, out of whom 74,637 students passed, while 3,352 students failed. Additionally, 3,071 candidates have been placed in the compartment category.

Rajesh Sharma, Chairman, HPBoSE, said, “The results demonstrate improved academic performance and better outcomes across districts. The rise in pass percentage is due to consistent academic monitoring, improved teaching standards, and student-focused initiatives.”

The results reflect a steady improvement in performance over the past three years. The total pass percentage has increased from 79.6 per cent in 2023, 74.5 per cent in 2024, and 83.16 per cent in 2025 to 92.02 per cent in 2026.

The number of students appearing in the exam, however, has decreased over the last three years. In 2023, more than 1,05,000 students appeared; the number decreased to 85,776 in ߨ 86,373 students in 2025, and finally 81,109 this year.

According to the HPBoSE, a majority of students appeared from government schools. Of the total candidates, 64,473 students were from government schools, while 16,636 students were from private institutions.

Anshit Kumar from PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna (Kangra district), secured the first position by scoring 496 marks (99.2 per cent).

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The second position was jointly secured by Shayla Kashyap of The New Era School of Sciences, Chhatri (Kangra), and Arushi of Government Senior Secondary School, Kanger Dharayar (Sirmaur), with 495 marks (99 per cent).

The third position went to Shamya Barjatya from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dari (Kangra), who scored 494 marks (98.8 per cent).

As per the HPBOSE, Shayla Kashyap topped the Science stream with 495 marks (99 per cent), followed by Sanchita Dhiman (Una) and Kashi Sharma (Hamirpur), both securing 493 marks (98.6 per cent).

In the Commerce Stream, Yashvani Chauhan and Krishika, both from Una district, jointly topped with 491 marks (98.2 per cent). They were followed by Anjali, Muskan, and Jahnvi, who secured 489 marks (97.8 per cent).

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In the Arts Stream, Anshit Kumar topped with 496 marks (99.2 per cent), followed by Arushi (495 marks) and Shamya Barjatya (494 marks).

The Board said that out of the total registered candidates, 308 students remained absent, while 37 results were withheld due to various reasons.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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