Himachal Pradesh declares Class 12 results; pass percentage rises to 92.02%

Of the total candidates, 64,473 students were from government schools, while 16,636 students were from private institutions. (Representative Image)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) Monday declared the results of the Class 10+2 examinations held in March. This year, the pass percentage has risen significantly to cross the 90 per cent-mark.

According to data released by the Board, a total of 81,109 students appeared in the examination, out of whom 74,637 students passed, while 3,352 students failed. Additionally, 3,071 candidates have been placed in the compartment category.

Rajesh Sharma, Chairman, HPBoSE, said, “The results demonstrate improved academic performance and better outcomes across districts. The rise in pass percentage is due to consistent academic monitoring, improved teaching standards, and student-focused initiatives.”

The results reflect a steady improvement in performance over the past three years. The total pass percentage has increased from 79.6 per cent in 2023, 74.5 per cent in 2024, and 83.16 per cent in 2025 to 92.02 per cent in 2026.