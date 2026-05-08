Crime drops in Himachal Pradesh, but cybercrime cases surge: NCRB report

The NCRB data for 2024 shows that cybercrime cases in Himachal Pradesh increased from 77 in 2022 and 127 in 2023 to 148 cases in 2024.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaMay 8, 2026 12:54 PM IST
Himachal cyber crimeThe NCRB data shows that cybercrime cases increased from 77 in 2022 and 127 in 2023 to 148 cases in 2024, indicating a growing trend of digital and online fraud-related offences. (Image generated using AI)
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Himachal Pradesh recorded an overall decline in crime in 2024 compared to the previous two years, but cybercrime cases saw a sharp rise, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released on Thursday.

The report revealed that the total number of criminal cases registered in the state dropped from 13,505 in 2023 to 12,071 in 2024. In 2022, 13,231 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered across the state.

The NCRB data shows that cybercrime cases increased from 77 in 2022 and 127 in 2023 to 148 cases in 2024, indicating a growing trend of digital and online fraud-related offences.

Also Read | Crime cases saw 6% dip but cyber offences rose by 18% in 2024: NCRB data

“Mere registration of FIRs does not mean that only 148 cybercrimes were recorded. In most FIRs, cybercrime complaints that are of a similar nature and are committed by one gang are clubbed and converted into one FIR,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer said the figures reflected the increasing use of digital platforms and internet-based financial transactions, which expanded the scope for cyber fraud, impersonation, and online cheating.

The NCRB report stated that Himachal Pradesh recorded 103 computer-related offences during 2024. Among these, impersonation using computer resources emerged as a major category, accounting for 98 cases.

The report also mentioned four cases of identity theft registered during the year. Other cyber offences included online cheating, unauthorised access to computer systems, and misuse of digital communication platforms. The cybercrime rate in Himachal Pradesh was recorded at 2.0 per cent in 2024, while the charge-sheeting rate stood at 62.5 per cent.

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585 cases, Rs 150 crore fraud: When CM Sukhu addressed the issue

On March 28, during the budget session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had informed the House that a total of 585 cases of cyber fraud were registered in Himachal Pradesh over the past three years, involving financial fraud amounting to approximately Rs 150 crore.

Sukhu had informed the House that 258 suspects, including four bank employees, were arrested in 585 registered FIRs. The highest fraud amount was recorded under the Shimla cyber police station, with cases involving Rs 55.62 crore. This was followed by Rs 33.64 crore at the Mandi cyber police station and Rs 25.91 crore at the Dharamshala cyber police station.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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