Crime drops in Himachal Pradesh, but cybercrime cases surge: NCRB report

The NCRB data shows that cybercrime cases increased from 77 in 2022 and 127 in 2023 to 148 cases in 2024, indicating a growing trend of digital and online fraud-related offences. (Image generated using AI)

Himachal Pradesh recorded an overall decline in crime in 2024 compared to the previous two years, but cybercrime cases saw a sharp rise, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released on Thursday.

The report revealed that the total number of criminal cases registered in the state dropped from 13,505 in 2023 to 12,071 in 2024. In 2022, 13,231 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered across the state.

The NCRB data shows that cybercrime cases increased from 77 in 2022 and 127 in 2023 to 148 cases in 2024, indicating a growing trend of digital and online fraud-related offences.

“Mere registration of FIRs does not mean that only 148 cybercrimes were recorded. In most FIRs, cybercrime complaints that are of a similar nature and are committed by one gang are clubbed and converted into one FIR,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.