‘Rs 2,700 land sold to government for Rs 18 lakh?’: Himachal CM responds

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said a similar issue was raised earlier in the House and he had already clarified his position at the time. (PTI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday rejected allegations that his family purchased a piece of land in Nadaun at a low price and later sold it to the government for a premium, saying the transaction had been examined by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which found no wrongdoing.

Responding to a question by BJP MLA Ashish Sharma in the Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu said a similar issue was raised earlier in the House and he had already clarified his position at the time.

Sharma, the MLA from Hamirpur, had claimed that a piece of land purchased by Sukhu’s family for Rs 2,700 in 2012 was subsequently sold to to the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) department for Rs 18 lakh. “If a land is purchased for Rs 2,700 and is further sold to the government for Rs 18 lakh under whichever regime, be it BJP or Congress… there should be an investigation,” he said.