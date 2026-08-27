‘Rs 2,700 land sold to government for Rs 18 lakh?’: Himachal CM responds

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says Himachal Pradesh government paid family for constructing water tanks on land without taking their permission.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readUpdated: Aug 27, 2026 09:24 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks during the Monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. (PTI Photo)Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said a similar issue was raised earlier in the House and he had already clarified his position at the time. (PTI Photo)
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday rejected allegations that his family purchased a piece of land in Nadaun at a low price and later sold it to the government for a premium, saying the transaction had been examined by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which found no wrongdoing.

Responding to a question by BJP MLA Ashish Sharma in the Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu said a similar issue was raised earlier in the House and he had already clarified his position at the time.

Sharma, the MLA from Hamirpur, had claimed that a piece of land purchased by Sukhu’s family for Rs 2,700 in 2012 was subsequently sold to to the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) department for Rs 18 lakh. “If a land is purchased for Rs 2,700 and is further sold to the government for Rs 18 lakh under whichever regime, be it BJP or Congress… there should be an investigation,” he said.

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Sukhu said his family owned around 500 bighas of land in Nadaun. “The IPH department constructed two water tanks on a portion of the land without the family’s permission when the BJP was in power,” Sukhu said, adding his younger brother opposed the construction of the water tanks as it affected his plan to establish a stone crusher there.

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Sukhu said he suggested donating the land to the IPH department, “but my brother moved court against the construction of water tanks on our land”. “The lower court ruled in our favour, following which the family received compensation for the land. I too received Rs 2-3 lakh,” he added.

He added that the water scheme and tanks dated back to 2017-18. “Bikram Singh Thakur, who was then a Cabinet minister, wanted to inaugurate the water tanks. Later, the BJP government paid our family Rs 18 lakh,” the CM, who represents Nadaun in Assembly, added.

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According to the details placed in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, the Pragpur division of Jal Shakti Department, as the IPH Department was later renamed, acquired 0-07-65 hectares of land in Kalur Kogla village for constructing two infiltration wells under the Jal Jeevan Mission’s lift drinking water supply scheme for Rakkad-Pragpur.

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The acquired parcel, recorded under Khasra Nos. 1 (1/1 and 1/2), Khata No. 22 and Khatauni No. 24, is classified as gair mumkin dariya. The government confirmed that Rs 18 lakh was paid as compensation for the land that falls in village Kalur Kogla in Nadaun.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania intervened after Sukhu referred to the issue having been raised previously. Pathania said he would examine how the question had been listed again if the matter had already been answered in the House.

He said that since a detailed reply had been provided, there was no need for further supplementary questions, adding that members dissatisfied with the response could resort to Rule 61.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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