Advisers to CM, MLAs, Virbhadra loyalist: the seven who lose Cabinet rank in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to withdraw the Cabinet rank granted to advisers and top officials of the commissions, corporations and administrative bodies affect seven people, including three MLAs. These seven senior Congress leaders were granted the Cabinet rank by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu soon after the formation of party government in December 2022. The state government has been spending around Rs 85 lakh every year on the salaries and allowances of these seven people.

“We are still calculating the saving pertaining to the 20 per cent deferment of their salaries and other emoluments. But, they will lose facilities including escort vehicles, domestic workers for their houses, and security.”

Of the seven people who were accorded the Cabinet rank, two — Raghubir Singh Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), and Kehar Singh Khachi, Vice-Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation — do not draw salaries or allowances from the state exchequer. Another, Gokul Butail, Principal adviser (Digital) to the Chief Minister, has surrendered his Rs 2.50 lakh monthly salary and has been taking only Re 1 as token money, but draws Rs 32,822 monthly as vehicle and fuel allowances.

Principal Media adviser to CM Naresh Chauhan, who too lost the Cabinet rank, said, “I don’t know about others but I was aware that it is the need of the hour. Reforms always start from within the family and from our own house. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took the right decision at the right time. This decision is in the interest of the state and its people.”

The seven

Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to the CM

Bittu was appointed political adviser to the CM in December 2022, days after Sukhu took oath as Chief Minister. Hailing from Hamirpur, he was among the front-runners for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal, which eventually went to another Sukhu confidante — Anurag Sharma, the Kangra district Congress committee chief. Bittu has been drawing a salary of Rs 2.50 lakh, along with Rs 19,132 as vehicle and fuel allowance per month.

Naresh Chauhan, principal media adviser to CM

A senior Congress leader from Shimla, Chauhan has been working with Sukhu since the latter’s college days. Chauhan too was appointed principal media adviser in December 2022. He too has been drawing a salary of Rs 2.50 lakh, along with Rs 20,000 in residence allowance and Rs 25,910 in fuel and vehicle allowance every month.

Gokul Butail, principal adviser (digital) to CM

A tech-savvy Congress worker and an aerospace engineer from Palampur, Butail had worked in the core team of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in Delhi. Butail was the in-charge of the Congress’ election war room during the 2022 Himachal Assembly polls. He was made principal adviser (digital) to CM in December 2022. Butail is taking token money of Re 1 as honorarium, surrendering his Rs 2.50 lakh salary. He, however, draws Rs 32,822 in vehicle and fuel allowances every month. Butail is the grandson of veteran Congress leader Kunj Behari Lal Butail and nephew of sitting Palampur legislator Ashish Butail. Educated in the US, he had served as IT adviser to former CM Virbhadra Singh from 2012-17.

Kehar Singh Khachi, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation

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Khachi, from Theog in Shimla, is a two-term former state Congress vice president. Insiders say he is close to Congress high command. He was granted the Cabinet rank in 2023. He has been not drawing salary from the state exchequer except for the allowances.

Nand Lal Brakta, MLA and chairman of 7th State Finance Commission

A Congress MLA from Rampur constituency in Shimla district, Brakta is considered close to the Virbhadra Singh camp. He was made the chairman of the 7th State Finance Commission with a Cabinet rank in March 2024. His elevation was cited to an tussle within the ruling party wherein one faction was upset with the state government for not accommodating its loyalists. He has been drawing Rs 40,462 in vehicle and fuel allowance every month.

Raghubir Singh Bali, MLA and chairman, HPTDC

Elected from Nagrota-Bagwan constituency in Kangra, Bali is the son of senior Congress leader and former minister Gurmukh Singh Bali. He was made chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) in 2023. As per the finance department, Bali has been not withdrawing salaries, allowances etc from the state exchequer.

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Bhawani Singh Pathania, MLA, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board

Elected from Fatehpur assembly in Kangra district, he was made the vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board in 2024. He has been drawing Rs 69,000 in vehicle and fuel allowance every month.