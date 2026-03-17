Advisers to CM, MLAs, Virbhadra loyalist: the seven who lose Cabinet rank in Himachal Pradesh

The state government has been spending around Rs 85 lakh every year on the salaries and allowances of these seven people.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaMar 17, 2026 10:29 PM IST
The state government has been spending around Rs 85 lakh every year on the salaries and allowances of these seven people.The state government has been spending around Rs 85 lakh every year on the salaries and allowances of these seven people. (Image generated using AI)
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The Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to withdraw the Cabinet rank granted to advisers and top officials of the commissions, corporations and administrative bodies affect seven people, including three MLAs. These seven senior Congress leaders were granted the Cabinet rank by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu soon after the formation of party government in December 2022. The state government has been spending around Rs 85 lakh every year on the salaries and allowances of these seven people.

“We are still calculating the saving pertaining to the 20 per cent deferment of their salaries and other emoluments. But, they will lose facilities including escort vehicles, domestic workers for their houses, and security.”

Of the seven people who were accorded the Cabinet rank, two — Raghubir Singh Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), and Kehar Singh Khachi, Vice-Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation — do not draw salaries or allowances from the state exchequer. Another, Gokul Butail, Principal adviser (Digital) to the Chief Minister, has surrendered his Rs 2.50 lakh monthly salary and has been taking only Re 1 as token money, but draws Rs 32,822 monthly as vehicle and fuel allowances.

Principal Media adviser to CM Naresh Chauhan, who too lost the Cabinet rank, said, “I don’t know about others but I was aware that it is the need of the hour. Reforms always start from within the family and from our own house. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took the right decision at the right time. This decision is in the interest of the state and its people.”

The seven

Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to the CM

Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to the CM

Bittu was appointed political adviser to the CM in December 2022, days after Sukhu took oath as Chief Minister. Hailing from Hamirpur, he was among the front-runners for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal, which eventually went to another Sukhu confidante — Anurag Sharma, the Kangra district Congress committee chief. Bittu has been drawing a salary of Rs 2.50 lakh, along with Rs 19,132 as vehicle and fuel allowance per month.

Naresh Chauhan, principal media adviser to CM

Naresh Chauhan, principal media adviser to CM

A senior Congress leader from Shimla, Chauhan has been working with Sukhu since the latter’s college days. Chauhan too was appointed principal media adviser in December 2022. He too has been drawing a salary of Rs 2.50 lakh, along with Rs 20,000 in residence allowance and Rs 25,910 in fuel and vehicle allowance every month.

Gokul Butail, principal adviser (digital) to CM

Gokul Butail, principal adviser (digital) to CM

A tech-savvy Congress worker and an aerospace engineer from Palampur, Butail had worked in the core team of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in Delhi. Butail was the in-charge of the Congress’ election war room during the 2022 Himachal Assembly polls. He was made principal adviser (digital) to CM in December 2022. Butail is taking token money of Re 1 as honorarium, surrendering his Rs 2.50 lakh salary. He, however, draws Rs 32,822 in vehicle and fuel allowances every month. Butail is the grandson of veteran Congress leader Kunj Behari Lal Butail and nephew of sitting Palampur legislator Ashish Butail. Educated in the US, he had served as IT adviser to former CM Virbhadra Singh from 2012-17.

Kehar Singh Khachi, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation

Kehar Singh Khachi, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation

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Khachi, from Theog in Shimla, is a two-term former state Congress vice president. Insiders say he is close to Congress high command. He was granted the Cabinet rank in 2023. He has been not drawing salary from the state exchequer except for the allowances.

Nand Lal Brakta, MLA and chairman of 7th State Finance Commission

Nand Lal Brakta, MLA and chairman of 7th State Finance Commission

A Congress MLA from Rampur constituency in Shimla district, Brakta is considered close to the Virbhadra Singh camp. He was made the chairman of the 7th State Finance Commission with a Cabinet rank in March 2024. His elevation was cited to an tussle within the ruling party wherein one faction was upset with the state government for not accommodating its loyalists. He has been drawing Rs 40,462 in vehicle and fuel allowance every month.

Raghubir Singh Bali, MLA and chairman, HPTDC

Raghubir Singh Bali, MLA and chairman, HPTDC

Elected from Nagrota-Bagwan constituency in Kangra, Bali is the son of senior Congress leader and former minister Gurmukh Singh Bali. He was made chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) in 2023. As per the finance department, Bali has been not withdrawing salaries, allowances etc from the state exchequer.

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Bhawani Singh Pathania, MLA, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board

Bhawani Singh Pathania, MLA, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board

Elected from Fatehpur assembly in Kangra district, he was made the vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board in 2024. He has been drawing Rs 69,000 in vehicle and fuel allowance every month.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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