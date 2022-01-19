Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates Dharamshala-McLeodganj ropeway

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated Dharamshala Skyway, a 1.8-km ropeway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj in Kangra district, constructed at Rs 207 crore.

CM Thakur said: “Construction of this ropeway was started in 2018 and has been developed under DFBOT (design, finance, build, operate, transfer) mode as a public-private partnership project by Dharamshala Ropeway Limited and Himachal Pradesh tourism and civil aviation department”.

“This ropeway will go a long way in solving the traffic problem of Mcleodganj and also establish it as a tourist attraction. This ropeway will carry 1,000 people in one hour in one direction and the total time taken to reach Mcleodganj from Dharamshala will be five minutes. It has 10 towers and two stations. Mono cable detachable gondola technology has been used in this ambitious project”, Thakur said.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, MPs Kishan Kapoor and Indu Goswami, deputy chairman of state planning board Ramesh Chand Dhawala, MLA Dharamshala Vishal Neharia, director of tourism Amit Kashyap, deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal, Woolfed chairman Trilok Kapoor, Milkfed chairman Nehal Chand Sharma were present on the occasion.