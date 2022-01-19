scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates Dharamshala-McLeodganj ropeway

The 1.8-km ropeway is constructed at Rs 207 crore. It will carry ropeway will carry 1,000 people in one hour in one direction, said CM Jai Ram Thakur.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 19, 2022 4:56:20 pm
Jai Ram Thakur, Narendra Modi, natural farming, Himachal agriculture, Himachal news, Himachal Pradesh, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsChief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated Dharamshala Skyway, a 1.8-km ropeway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj in Kangra district, constructed at Rs 207 crore.

Also read |Govt reviews final draft of Shimla development plan

CM Thakur said: “Construction of this ropeway was started in 2018 and has been developed under DFBOT (design, finance, build, operate, transfer) mode as a public-private partnership project by Dharamshala Ropeway Limited and Himachal Pradesh tourism and civil aviation department”.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“This ropeway will go a long way in solving the traffic problem of Mcleodganj and also establish it as a tourist attraction. This ropeway will carry 1,000 people in one hour in one direction and the total time taken to reach Mcleodganj from Dharamshala will be five minutes. It has 10 towers and two stations. Mono cable detachable gondola technology has been used in this ambitious project”, Thakur said.

 

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, MPs Kishan Kapoor and Indu Goswami, deputy chairman of state planning board Ramesh Chand Dhawala, MLA Dharamshala Vishal Neharia, director of tourism Amit Kashyap, deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal, Woolfed chairman Trilok Kapoor, Milkfed chairman Nehal Chand Sharma were present on the occasion.

More from Chandigarh

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement