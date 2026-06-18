7 dead as SUV falls into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba, police suspect driver fatigue

With no signs of a vehicle collision on the Chamba-Masroond link road, the police believe the driver may have dozed off or swerved abruptly to avoid hitting an animal.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaJun 18, 2026 01:11 PM IST
Himachal SUV accidentLocal rescue teams faced massive hurdles in pitch darkness to rescue the bodies (Image generated using AI).
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Seven people, including six from a family, were killed after their SUV veered off the road and plunged nearly 500 metres into a deep gorge near Chhatrund on the Chamba-Masroond road in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district Wednesday night.

The victims were identified as Chunni Lal, 65; Moti Ram, 50; his wife, Babli Devi, 45; Devi Lal, 62; his wife, Kunta Devi, 53; Anita Kumar, 20; and driver Manohar Lal, 34, all residents of the Mehal village, and driver Manohar Lal, 34, of Jhulara in district Chamba. The police said Chunni Lal, Devi Lal and Moti Ram were brothers.

According to the police, the victims were returning to their homes after attending a mundan (tonsure) ceremony in Kakroda village when the accident occurred late at night. It came to light Thursday morning, following which residents informed the police authorities.

Vijay Kumar Saklani, Superintendent of Police, Chamba, said all seven occupants of the Mahindra Bolero died on the spot. Saklani said, “The preliminary probe suggests the driver lost control; either he dozed off or was trying to avoid colliding with any animals.”

“So far, we have not found any signs of a collision at the scene. The area where the vehicle veered off is secluded. Chamba-Masroond road is a link road where the incident took place.”

Rescuers faced considerable difficulty in retrieving the bodies from the deep gorge. The bodies were later shifted to Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, for post-mortem examination. The police have initiated further investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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